PIHL standings through March 7, 2021
Monday, March 8, 2021 | 9:21 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, March 7.
The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5.
Also the Pennsylvania Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan, 13-1-1 = 27
Pine-Richland, 12-4-0 = 24
Peters Township, 11-3-0 = 22
North Allegheny, 10-3-2 = 22
Seneca Valley, 8-5-0 = 16
Bethel Park, 7-10-1 = 15
Cathedral Prep, 6-11-0 = 12
Central Catholic, 5-9-2 = 12
Upper St. Clair, 5-7-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon, 5-8-1 = 11
Butler, 1-14-0 = 2
Class AA
Northwest Division
Montour, 6-4-2 = 14
Meadville, 6-8-1 = 13
Mars, 5-7-1 = 11
Moon, 3-11-0 = 6
Southwest Division
Thomas Jefferson, 13-1-1 = 27
Baldwin, 13-0-0 = 26
West Allegheny, 9-3-0 = 18
South Fayette, 6-6-2 = 14
Northeast Division
Armstrong, 8-8-0 = 16
Shaler, 3-9-1 = 7
Hampton, 3-8-0 = 6
Plum, 0-11-1 = 1
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 12-3-0 = 24
Franklin Regional, 8-6-1 = 17
Penn-Trafford, 7-5-2 = 16
Latrobe, 7-5-1 = 15
Class A
Northwest Division
Sewickley Academy, 5-9-0 = 10
McDowell, 4-9-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 2-13-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-9-1 = 3
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 10-2-1 = 21
South Park, 8-5-1 = 17
North Hills, 7-5-1 = 15
Quaker Valley, 5-8-0 = 10
Northeast Division
Kiski Area, 11-3-0 = 22
North Catholic, 9-6-0 = 18
Freeport, 8-2-0 = 16
Fox Chapel, 3-8-0 = 6
Southeast Division
Indiana, 15-0-0 = 30
Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21
Norwin, 8-6-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 3-9-3 = 9
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-1-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26
Bishop Canevin, 9-3-2 = 20
Wilmington, 8-5-0 = 16
Avonworth, 4-7-1 = 9
Burrell, 2-10-0 = 4
Central Valley, 1-11-1 = 3
South Division
Ringgold, 14-0-1 = 29
Carrick, 10-2-0 = 20
Connellsville, 8-4-3 = 19
Elizabeth Forward, 7-7-0 = 14
Morgantown, 1-2-0 = 2
Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0
