PIHL standings through March 7, 2021

By:

Monday, March 8, 2021 | 9:21 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Caleb Hoffman reaches for the puck during a game against North Catholic on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, March 7.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5.

Also the Pennsylvania Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan, 13-1-1 = 27

Pine-Richland, 12-4-0 = 24

Peters Township, 11-3-0 = 22

North Allegheny, 10-3-2 = 22

Seneca Valley, 8-5-0 = 16

Bethel Park, 7-10-1 = 15

Cathedral Prep, 6-11-0 = 12

Central Catholic, 5-9-2 = 12

Upper St. Clair, 5-7-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon, 5-8-1 = 11

Butler, 1-14-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 6-4-2 = 14

Meadville, 6-8-1 = 13

Mars, 5-7-1 = 11

Moon, 3-11-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Thomas Jefferson, 13-1-1 = 27

Baldwin, 13-0-0 = 26

West Allegheny, 9-3-0 = 18

South Fayette, 6-6-2 = 14

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 8-8-0 = 16

Shaler, 3-9-1 = 7

Hampton, 3-8-0 = 6

Plum, 0-11-1 = 1

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 12-3-0 = 24

Franklin Regional, 8-6-1 = 17

Penn-Trafford, 7-5-2 = 16

Latrobe, 7-5-1 = 15

Class A

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 5-9-0 = 10

McDowell, 4-9-0 = 8

Blackhawk, 2-13-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-9-1 = 3

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 10-2-1 = 21

South Park, 8-5-1 = 17

North Hills, 7-5-1 = 15

Quaker Valley, 5-8-0 = 10

Northeast Division

Kiski Area, 11-3-0 = 22

North Catholic, 9-6-0 = 18

Freeport, 8-2-0 = 16

Fox Chapel, 3-8-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Indiana, 15-0-0 = 30

Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21

Norwin, 8-6-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 3-9-3 = 9

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-1-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26

Bishop Canevin, 9-3-2 = 20

Wilmington, 8-5-0 = 16

Avonworth, 4-7-1 = 9

Burrell, 2-10-0 = 4

Central Valley, 1-11-1 = 3

South Division

Ringgold, 14-0-1 = 29

Carrick, 10-2-0 = 20

Connellsville, 8-4-3 = 19

Elizabeth Forward, 7-7-0 = 14

Morgantown, 1-2-0 = 2

Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0