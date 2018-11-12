PIHL standings through Nov. 11, 2018
By: Don Rebel
Monday, November 12, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 11. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the weekly PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting in December at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Exclusive coverage of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed in March only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Team, Wins-Losses-Ties-Overtime Loss=Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 5-1-0-0=10
Bethel Park, 4-1-0-0=8
Peters Township, 4-2-0-0-=8
Seneca Valley, 4-2-0-0=8
Central Catholic, 3 -2 -0-1=7
Mt. Lebanon, 3-2-0-0=6
Butler, 1-3-0-2=4
Canon-McMillan, 1-4-0-0=2
Cathedral Prep, 0-5-0-0=0
Class AA
North/West Division
Pine-Richland, 6-0-0-0=12
Mars, 5-1-0-0=10
Moon, 4-2-0-0=8
Shaler, 1-1-0-3=5
Hampton, 2-4-0-0=4
Armstrong, 1-4-0-0=2
Quaker Valley, 1-5-0-0=2
South/East Division
Latrobe, 5-1-0-0=10
Upper St. Clair, 4-0-0-2=10
Hempfield, 4-2-0-0=8
Franklin Regional, 3-2-0-1=7
Baldwin, 2-3-0-1=5
Penn-Trafford, 2-4-0-0=4
Plum, 1-3-0-2=4
Class A
North Division
Montour, 6-0-0-0=12
Meadville, 5-1-0-0=10
West Allegheny, 4-1-0-0=8
North Hills, 3-3-0-0=6
Sewickley Academy, 3-3-0-0=6
Fox Chapel, 2-3-0-0=4
Freeport, 2-3-0-0=4
Blackhawk, 2-4-0-0=4
Deer Lakes, 1-3-0-1=3
Beaver, 0-6-0-0=0
Southeast Division
Norwin, 5-1-0-0=10
Bishop McCort, 3-1-0-0=6
Indiana, 3-2-0-0=6
Westmont-Hilltop, 3-3-0-0=6
Greensburg Salem, 1-4-0-0=2
Kiski Area, 1-5-0-0=2
Southwest Division
South Fayette, 5-0-0-0=10
Thomas Jefferson, 3-1-0-0=6
South Park, 3-2-0-0=6
Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0-0=2
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0-0=2
Wheeling Park, 0-3-0-0=0
Division II
Burrell, 6-0-0-0=12
Central Valley, 5-1-0-0=10
Carrick, 4-2-0-0=8
Neshannock, 4-2-0-0=8
Ringgold, 4-2-0-0=8
Connellsville, 3-1-0-2=8
Knoch, 2-2-0-0=4
Morgantown, 1-4-0-1=3
Bishop Canevin, 1-4-0-0=2
Trinity, 0-3-0-1=1
McDowell, 0-4-0-1=1
Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.
