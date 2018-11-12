PIHL standings through Nov. 11, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Monday, November 12, 2018 | 1:33 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Pine-Richland’s Jack Tyndall (16) and Brandon Kashur (26) clear the puck in front of goalie Daniel Stauffer (30) against Penn-Trafford Oct. 1, 2018 at Baierl Ice Complex.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 11. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the weekly PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting in December at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Team, Wins-Losses-Ties-Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 5-1-0-0=10

Bethel Park, 4-1-0-0=8

Peters Township, 4-2-0-0-=8

Seneca Valley, 4-2-0-0=8

Central Catholic, 3 -2 -0-1=7

Mt. Lebanon, 3-2-0-0=6

Butler, 1-3-0-2=4

Canon-McMillan, 1-4-0-0=2

Cathedral Prep, 0-5-0-0=0

Class AA

North/West Division

Pine-Richland, 6-0-0-0=12

Mars, 5-1-0-0=10

Moon, 4-2-0-0=8

Shaler, 1-1-0-3=5

Hampton, 2-4-0-0=4

Armstrong, 1-4-0-0=2

Quaker Valley, 1-5-0-0=2

South/East Division

Latrobe, 5-1-0-0=10

Upper St. Clair, 4-0-0-2=10

Hempfield, 4-2-0-0=8

Franklin Regional, 3-2-0-1=7

Baldwin, 2-3-0-1=5

Penn-Trafford, 2-4-0-0=4

Plum, 1-3-0-2=4

Class A

North Division

Montour, 6-0-0-0=12

Meadville, 5-1-0-0=10

West Allegheny, 4-1-0-0=8

North Hills, 3-3-0-0=6

Sewickley Academy, 3-3-0-0=6

Fox Chapel, 2-3-0-0=4

Freeport, 2-3-0-0=4

Blackhawk, 2-4-0-0=4

Deer Lakes, 1-3-0-1=3

Beaver, 0-6-0-0=0

Southeast Division

Norwin, 5-1-0-0=10

Bishop McCort, 3-1-0-0=6

Indiana, 3-2-0-0=6

Westmont-Hilltop, 3-3-0-0=6

Greensburg Salem, 1-4-0-0=2

Kiski Area, 1-5-0-0=2

Southwest Division

South Fayette, 5-0-0-0=10

Thomas Jefferson, 3-1-0-0=6

South Park, 3-2-0-0=6

Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0-0=2

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0-0=2

Wheeling Park, 0-3-0-0=0

Division II

Burrell, 6-0-0-0=12

Central Valley, 5-1-0-0=10

Carrick, 4-2-0-0=8

Neshannock, 4-2-0-0=8

Ringgold, 4-2-0-0=8

Connellsville, 3-1-0-2=8

Knoch, 2-2-0-0=4

Morgantown, 1-4-0-1=3

Bishop Canevin, 1-4-0-0=2

Trinity, 0-3-0-1=1

McDowell, 0-4-0-1=1

