PIHL standings through Nov. 13, 2022
By:
Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 8:40 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 5-1-1 = 11
Central Catholic, 5-1-0 = 10
North Allegheny, 5-2-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 5-3-0 = 10
Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8
Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7
Bethel Park, 3-4-0 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4
Mt. Lebanon,2-6-0 = 4
Canon-McMillan, 1-4-1 = 3
Pine-Richland, 1-5-1 = 3
Class 2A
South Fayette, 6-0-0 = 12
Bishop McCort, 5-1-0 = 10
Armstrong, 4-1-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8
Latrobe, 3-2-0 = 6
Franklin Regional, 2-3-0 = 4
Thomas Jefferson, 2-3-0 = 4
Mars, 2-4-0 = 4
Hempfield, 1-2-1 = 3
Butler, 1-5-0 = 2
Meadville, 0-6-1 = 1
Class A
Gold Division
Avonworth, 6-1-0 = 12
North Hills, 5-0-1 = 11
North Catholic, 5-1-1 = 11
Montour, 5-1-0 = 10
Quaker Valley, 4-1-1 = 9
West Allegheny, 3-2-1 = 7
Blackhawk, 2-4-1 = 5
Moon, 2-5-0 = 5
McDowell, 1-1-1 = 3
Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0 = 2
Beaver, 0-4-0 = 0
Wheeling Park, 0-5-0 = 0
Blue Division
Greensburg Salem, 6-0-0 = 12
Fox Chapel, 6-1-0 = 12
Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8
Kiski Area, 4-2-0 = 8
Indiana, 3-2-1 = 7
Freeport, 3-3-0 = 6
Shaler, 2-4-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-4-0 = 2
Plum, 1-4-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-6-0 = 0
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 5-0-0 = 10
Neshannock, 4-0-2 = 10
Deer Lakes, 4-0-0 = 8
Burrell, 3-1-0 = 6
Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8
Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6
Carrick, 2-2-1 = 5
Connellsville, 2-2-0 = 4
Elizabeth Forward, 2-4-0 = 4
Trinity, 0-7-0 = 0
