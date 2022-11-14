TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Nov. 13, 2022

By:
Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 8:40 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

Seneca Valley, 5-1-1 = 11

Central Catholic, 5-1-0 = 10

North Allegheny, 5-2-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 5-3-0 = 10

Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8

Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7

Bethel Park, 3-4-0 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4

Mt. Lebanon,2-6-0 = 4

Canon-McMillan, 1-4-1 = 3

Pine-Richland, 1-5-1 = 3

Class 2A

South Fayette, 6-0-0 = 12

Bishop McCort, 5-1-0 = 10

Armstrong, 4-1-0 = 8

Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8

Latrobe, 3-2-0 = 6

Franklin Regional, 2-3-0 = 4

Thomas Jefferson, 2-3-0 = 4

Mars, 2-4-0 = 4

Hempfield, 1-2-1 = 3

Butler, 1-5-0 = 2

Meadville, 0-6-1 = 1

Class A

Gold Division

Avonworth, 6-1-0 = 12

North Hills, 5-0-1 = 11

North Catholic, 5-1-1 = 11

Montour, 5-1-0 = 10

Quaker Valley, 4-1-1 = 9

West Allegheny, 3-2-1 = 7

Blackhawk, 2-4-1 = 5

Moon, 2-5-0 = 5

McDowell, 1-1-1 = 3

Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0 = 2

Beaver, 0-4-0 = 0

Wheeling Park, 0-5-0 = 0

Blue Division

Greensburg Salem, 6-0-0 = 12

Fox Chapel, 6-1-0 = 12

Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8

Kiski Area, 4-2-0 = 8

Indiana, 3-2-1 = 7

Freeport, 3-3-0 = 6

Shaler, 2-4-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-4-0 = 2

Plum, 1-4-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-6-0 = 0

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 5-0-0 = 10

Neshannock, 4-0-2 = 10

Deer Lakes, 4-0-0 = 8

Burrell, 3-1-0 = 6

Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8

Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6

Carrick, 2-2-1 = 5

Connellsville, 2-2-0 = 4

Elizabeth Forward, 2-4-0 = 4

Trinity, 0-7-0 = 0

