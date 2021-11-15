TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIHL standings through Nov. 14, 2021

By:
Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 7-1-0 = 14

Peters Township, 5-2-0 = 10

Seneca Valley, 4-1-0 = 8

Central Catholic, 4-3-0 = 8

Baldwin, 3-1-2 = 8

Pine-Richland, 3-2-0 = 6

Bethel Park, 3-4-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 3-4-0 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-4-0 = 4

Cathedral Prep, 1-3-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 0-7-0 = 0

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 6-0-0 = 12

South Fayette, 4-1-0 = 8

Meadville, 3-2-0 = 6

Montour, 2-3-1 = 5

Butler, 2-2-0 = 4

West Allegheny, 0-6-0 = 0

Mars, 0-7-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 6-0-0 = 12

Franklin Regional, 4-0-0 = 8

Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6

Hempfield, 3-3-0 = 6

Latrobe, 3-3-0 = 6

Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2

Indiana, 0-4-0 = 0

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 5-0-0 = 10

McDowell, 2-2-0 = 4

Beaver, 0-6-0 = 0

Blackhawk, 0-6-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 7-0-0 = 14

Plum, 2-2-0 = 4

Hampton, 2-5-0 = 4

Freeport, 1-4-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Moon, 4-2-0 = 8

North Catholic, 3-2-1 = 7

North Hills, 3-2-0 = 6

Chartiers Valley, 1-2-2 = 4

Southeast Division

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-2-0 = 10

Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8

Kiski Area, 3-2-1 = 7

Greensburg Salem, 2-4-0 = 4

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8

Wheeling Park, 2-3-0 = 4

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 6-0-0 = 12

Burrell, 4-1-1 = 9

Avonworth, 4-1-0 = 8

Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4

Neshannock, 1-3-1 = 3

Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 5-0-1 = 11

Ringgold, 5-2-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-0 = 8

Morgantown, 2-3-1 = 5

Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4

Trinity, 0-6-0 = 0

More High School Hockey

Gateway hockey team snaps early skid
Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford eye hockey rematch
High school roundup for Nov. 11, 2021: Fox Chapel tops Kiski in OT to stay undefeated
A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Freeport’s Marcus Trask
High school roundup for Nov. 8, 2021: Thomas Jefferson hockey stays undefeated

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me