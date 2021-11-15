PIHL standings through Nov. 14, 2021
By:
Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 8:16 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 7-1-0 = 14
Peters Township, 5-2-0 = 10
Seneca Valley, 4-1-0 = 8
Central Catholic, 4-3-0 = 8
Baldwin, 3-1-2 = 8
Pine-Richland, 3-2-0 = 6
Bethel Park, 3-4-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 3-4-0 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-4-0 = 4
Cathedral Prep, 1-3-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 0-7-0 = 0
Class 2A
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 6-0-0 = 12
South Fayette, 4-1-0 = 8
Meadville, 3-2-0 = 6
Montour, 2-3-1 = 5
Butler, 2-2-0 = 4
West Allegheny, 0-6-0 = 0
Mars, 0-7-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 6-0-0 = 12
Franklin Regional, 4-0-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6
Hempfield, 3-3-0 = 6
Latrobe, 3-3-0 = 6
Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2
Indiana, 0-4-0 = 0
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 5-0-0 = 10
McDowell, 2-2-0 = 4
Beaver, 0-6-0 = 0
Blackhawk, 0-6-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 7-0-0 = 14
Plum, 2-2-0 = 4
Hampton, 2-5-0 = 4
Freeport, 1-4-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Moon, 4-2-0 = 8
North Catholic, 3-2-1 = 7
North Hills, 3-2-0 = 6
Chartiers Valley, 1-2-2 = 4
Southeast Division
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-2-0 = 10
Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8
Kiski Area, 3-2-1 = 7
Greensburg Salem, 2-4-0 = 4
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8
Wheeling Park, 2-3-0 = 4
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 6-0-0 = 12
Burrell, 4-1-1 = 9
Avonworth, 4-1-0 = 8
Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4
Neshannock, 1-3-1 = 3
Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 5-0-1 = 11
Ringgold, 5-2-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-0 = 8
Morgantown, 2-3-1 = 5
Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4
Trinity, 0-6-0 = 0
More High School Hockey• Gateway hockey team snaps early skid
• Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford eye hockey rematch
• High school roundup for Nov. 11, 2021: Fox Chapel tops Kiski in OT to stay undefeated
• A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Freeport’s Marcus Trask
• High school roundup for Nov. 8, 2021: Thomas Jefferson hockey stays undefeated