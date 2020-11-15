PIHL standings through Nov. 15, 2020
By:
Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
Peters Township, 2-0-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-1-0 = 4
Pine-Richland, 1-0-0 = 2
Seneca Valley, 1-0-0 = 2
North Allegheny, 1-1-0 = 2
Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2
Butler, 0-1-0 = 0
Canon-McMillan, 0-0-0 = 0
Cathedral Prep, 0-1-0 = 0
Mt. Lebanon, 0-1-0 = 0
Upper St. Clair, 0-1-0 = 0
Class AA
Northwest Division
Mars, 1-1-0 = 2
Meadville, 1-1-0 = 2
Moon, 1-1-0 = 2
Montour, 0-0-2 = 2
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 3-0-0 = 6
West Allegheny, 2-0-0 = 4
Thomas Jefferson, 0-1-1 = 1
South Fayette, 0-2-1 = 1
Northeast Division
Hampton, 2-0-0 = 4
Shaler, 1-1-0 = 2
Armstrong, 1-2-0 = 2
Plum, 0-3-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 3-0-0 = 6
Latrobe, 2-1-0 = 4
Franklin Regional, 1-1-0 = 2
Penn-Trafford, 1-1-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Beaver, 1-0 -0 = 2
Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2
Blackhawk, 1-2-0 = 2
McDowell, 0-3-0 = 0
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 2-0-1 = 5
North Hills, 1-0-0 = 2
South Park, 1-1-0 = 2
Quaker Valley, 0-1-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4
North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4
Kiski Area, 1-1-0 = 2
Fox Chapel, 0-2-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6
Norwin, 2-1-0 = 4
Greensburg Salem, 1-2-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-2-0 = 0
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 3-0-0 = 6
Neshannock, 2-0-0 = 4
Avonworth, 0-0-1 = 1
Wilmington, 0-0-0 = 0
Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0
Central Valley, 0-2-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 2-0-0 = 4
Carrick, 1-0-0 = 2
Connellsville, 1-2-0 = 2
Elizabeth Forward, 1-2-0 = 2
Morgantown, 0-1-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-1-0 = 0
More High School Hockey• Sewickley Academy hockey looking to build momentum
• New coach has Norwin hockey team focusing on defense
• Combination of experienced leaders, young roster works for Fox Chapel hockey
• High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2020: Peters Township hockey slams North Allegheny
• High school roundup for Nov. 10, 2020: Peters Township hockey stings Mt. Lebanon