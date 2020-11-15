PIHL standings through Nov. 15, 2020

Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 10:07 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

Peters Township, 2-0-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-1-0 = 4

Pine-Richland, 1-0-0 = 2

Seneca Valley, 1-0-0 = 2

North Allegheny, 1-1-0 = 2

Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2

Butler, 0-1-0 = 0

Canon-McMillan, 0-0-0 = 0

Cathedral Prep, 0-1-0 = 0

Mt. Lebanon, 0-1-0 = 0

Upper St. Clair, 0-1-0 = 0

Class AA

Northwest Division

Mars, 1-1-0 = 2

Meadville, 1-1-0 = 2

Moon, 1-1-0 = 2

Montour, 0-0-2 = 2

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 3-0-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 2-0-0 = 4

Thomas Jefferson, 0-1-1 = 1

South Fayette, 0-2-1 = 1

Northeast Division

Hampton, 2-0-0 = 4

Shaler, 1-1-0 = 2

Armstrong, 1-2-0 = 2

Plum, 0-3-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 3-0-0 = 6

Latrobe, 2-1-0 = 4

Franklin Regional, 1-1-0 = 2

Penn-Trafford, 1-1-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Beaver, 1-0 -0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2

Blackhawk, 1-2-0 = 2

McDowell, 0-3-0 = 0

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 2-0-1 = 5

North Hills, 1-0-0 = 2

South Park, 1-1-0 = 2

Quaker Valley, 0-1-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4

North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4

Kiski Area, 1-1-0 = 2

Fox Chapel, 0-2-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6

Norwin, 2-1-0 = 4

Greensburg Salem, 1-2-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-2-0 = 0

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 3-0-0 = 6

Neshannock, 2-0-0 = 4

Avonworth, 0-0-1 = 1

Wilmington, 0-0-0 = 0

Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0

Central Valley, 0-2-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 2-0-0 = 4

Carrick, 1-0-0 = 2

Connellsville, 1-2-0 = 2

Elizabeth Forward, 1-2-0 = 2

Morgantown, 0-1-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-1-0 = 0

