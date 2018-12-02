PIHL standings through Nov. 2, 2018
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Dec. 2. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Exclusive coverage of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed in March on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 7-1-0-0=14
Peters Township, 6-2-0-0-=12
Bethel Park, 5-3-0-0=10
Seneca Valley, 5-3-0-0=10
Central Catholic, 4 -4 -0-1=9
Mt. Lebanon, 4-3-0-0=8
Butler, 2-4-0-2=6
Canon-McMillan, 2-6-0-0=4
Cathedral Prep, 1-7-0-0=0
Class AA
North/West Division
Pine-Richland, 8-0-0-0=16
Mars, 7-2-0-0=14
Hampton, 5-4-0-0=10
Moon, 4-3-0-1=9
Armstrong, 2-5-0-1=5
Shaler, 1-5-0-3=5
Quaker Valley, 1-7-0-1=3
South/East Division
Upper St. Clair, 6-0-0-2=14
Hempfield, 6-2-0-0=12
Latrobe, 6-2-0-0=12
Franklin Regional, 4-3-0-2=10
Penn-Trafford, 4-4-0-0=8
Baldwin, 3-4-0-1=7
Plum, 2-5-0-2=6
Class A
North Division
Montour, 8-0-0-0=16
West Allegheny, 7-1-0-0=14
Meadville, 6-2-0-0=12
North Hills, 5-3-0-0=10
Freeport, 4-4-0-0=8
Sewickley Academy, 4-4-0-0=8
Fox Chapel, 3-5-0-0=6
Blackhawk, 2-6-0-0=4
Deer Lakes, 1-6-0-1=3
Beaver, 0-8-0-0=0
Southeast Division
Norwin, 6-2-0-0=12
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0-1=11
Bishop McCort, 5-2-0-0=10
Indiana, 4-3-0-1=9
Greensburg Salem, 2-6-0-0=4
Kiski Area, 1-6-0-0=2
Southwest Division
South Fayette, 7-1-0-0=14
Thomas Jefferson, 6-1-0-0=12
South Park, 5-2-0-1=11
Chartiers Valley, 2-5-0-0=4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-5-0-1=3
Wheeling Park, 1-5-0-0=2
Division II
Burrell, 9-0-0-0=18
Ringgold, 7-2-0-0=14
Connellsville, 6-1-0-2=14
Central Valley, 6-2-0-2=14
Neshannock, 6-2-0-1=13
Carrick, 4-4-0-0=8
Knoch, 3-5-0-0=6
Bishop Canevin, 2-5-0-1=5
Morgantown, 2-5-0-1=5
McDowell, 1-5-0-2=4
Trinity, 1-6-0-1=3
Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.
