PIHL standings through Nov. 2, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 5:15 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Dec. 2. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 7-1-0-0=14

Peters Township, 6-2-0-0-=12

Bethel Park, 5-3-0-0=10

Seneca Valley, 5-3-0-0=10

Central Catholic, 4 -4 -0-1=9

Mt. Lebanon, 4-3-0-0=8

Butler, 2-4-0-2=6

Canon-McMillan, 2-6-0-0=4

Cathedral Prep, 1-7-0-0=0

Class AA

North/West Division

Pine-Richland, 8-0-0-0=16

Mars, 7-2-0-0=14

Hampton, 5-4-0-0=10

Moon, 4-3-0-1=9

Armstrong, 2-5-0-1=5

Shaler, 1-5-0-3=5

Quaker Valley, 1-7-0-1=3

South/East Division

Upper St. Clair, 6-0-0-2=14

Hempfield, 6-2-0-0=12

Latrobe, 6-2-0-0=12

Franklin Regional, 4-3-0-2=10

Penn-Trafford, 4-4-0-0=8

Baldwin, 3-4-0-1=7

Plum, 2-5-0-2=6

Class A

North Division

Montour, 8-0-0-0=16

West Allegheny, 7-1-0-0=14

Meadville, 6-2-0-0=12

North Hills, 5-3-0-0=10

Freeport, 4-4-0-0=8

Sewickley Academy, 4-4-0-0=8

Fox Chapel, 3-5-0-0=6

Blackhawk, 2-6-0-0=4

Deer Lakes, 1-6-0-1=3

Beaver, 0-8-0-0=0

Southeast Division

Norwin, 6-2-0-0=12

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0-1=11

Bishop McCort, 5-2-0-0=10

Indiana, 4-3-0-1=9

Greensburg Salem, 2-6-0-0=4

Kiski Area, 1-6-0-0=2

Southwest Division

South Fayette, 7-1-0-0=14

Thomas Jefferson, 6-1-0-0=12

South Park, 5-2-0-1=11

Chartiers Valley, 2-5-0-0=4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-5-0-1=3

Wheeling Park, 1-5-0-0=2

Division II

Burrell, 9-0-0-0=18

Ringgold, 7-2-0-0=14

Connellsville, 6-1-0-2=14

Central Valley, 6-2-0-2=14

Neshannock, 6-2-0-1=13

Carrick, 4-4-0-0=8

Knoch, 3-5-0-0=6

Bishop Canevin, 2-5-0-1=5

Morgantown, 2-5-0-1=5

McDowell, 1-5-0-2=4

Trinity, 1-6-0-1=3

