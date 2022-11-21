TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIHL standings through Nov. 20, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 5:34 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

Seneca Valley, 6-1-1 = 13

North Allegheny, 6-2-0 = 12

Peters Township, 5-1-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 5-2-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 5-3-0 = 10

Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7

Bethel Park, 3-5-0 = 6

Pine-Richland, 2-5-1 = 5

Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4

Mt. Lebanon, 2-7-0 = 4

Canon-McMillan, 1-5-1 = 3

Class 2A

South Fayette, 6-0-1 = 13

Bishop McCort, 6-1-0 = 12

Armstrong, 5-1-0 = 10

Penn-Trafford, 4-2-0 = 8

Latrobe, 3-2-1 = 7

Thomas Jefferson, 3-3-0 =6

Franklin Regional, 3-3-0 = 6

Hempfield, 2-2-1 = 5

Mars, 2-4-0 = 4

Butler, 1-6-0 = 2

Meadville, 0-7-1 = 1

Class A

Gold Division

Avonworth, 6-2-0 = 12

North Hills, 5-0-1 = 11

Quaker Valley, 5-1-1 = 11

North Catholic, 5-1-1 = 11

Montour, 5-2-0 = 10

West Allegheny, 4-2-1 = 9

McDowell, 3-1-1 = 7

Moon, 3-5-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 2-4-1 = 5

Chartiers Valley, 1-5-0 = 2

Beaver, 1-5-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-6-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 8-1-0 = 16

Greensburg Salem, 6-1-0 = 12

Norwin, 5-1-0 = 10

Kiski Area, 5-2-0 = 10

Freeport, 4-3-0 = 8

Indiana, 3-2-1 = 7

Shaler, 2-5-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-5-0 = 2

Plum, 1-5-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-7-0 = 0

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 7-0-0 = 14

Deer Lakes, 5-0-0 = 10

Neshannock, 4-0-2 = 10

Burrell, 4-2-0 = 8

Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 5-1-0 = 10

Connellsville, 3-2-0 = 6

Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6

Carrick, 2-2-1 = 5

Elizabeth Forward, 2-5-0 = 4

Trinity, 0-8-0 = 0

