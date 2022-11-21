PIHL standings through Nov. 20, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 5:34 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 6-1-1 = 13
North Allegheny, 6-2-0 = 12
Peters Township, 5-1-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 5-2-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 5-3-0 = 10
Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7
Bethel Park, 3-5-0 = 6
Pine-Richland, 2-5-1 = 5
Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4
Mt. Lebanon, 2-7-0 = 4
Canon-McMillan, 1-5-1 = 3
Class 2A
South Fayette, 6-0-1 = 13
Bishop McCort, 6-1-0 = 12
Armstrong, 5-1-0 = 10
Penn-Trafford, 4-2-0 = 8
Latrobe, 3-2-1 = 7
Thomas Jefferson, 3-3-0 =6
Franklin Regional, 3-3-0 = 6
Hempfield, 2-2-1 = 5
Mars, 2-4-0 = 4
Butler, 1-6-0 = 2
Meadville, 0-7-1 = 1
Class A
Gold Division
Avonworth, 6-2-0 = 12
North Hills, 5-0-1 = 11
Quaker Valley, 5-1-1 = 11
North Catholic, 5-1-1 = 11
Montour, 5-2-0 = 10
West Allegheny, 4-2-1 = 9
McDowell, 3-1-1 = 7
Moon, 3-5-0 = 6
Blackhawk, 2-4-1 = 5
Chartiers Valley, 1-5-0 = 2
Beaver, 1-5-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-6-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 8-1-0 = 16
Greensburg Salem, 6-1-0 = 12
Norwin, 5-1-0 = 10
Kiski Area, 5-2-0 = 10
Freeport, 4-3-0 = 8
Indiana, 3-2-1 = 7
Shaler, 2-5-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-5-0 = 2
Plum, 1-5-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-7-0 = 0
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 7-0-0 = 14
Deer Lakes, 5-0-0 = 10
Neshannock, 4-0-2 = 10
Burrell, 4-2-0 = 8
Wilmington, 2-4-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 5-1-0 = 10
Connellsville, 3-2-0 = 6
Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6
Carrick, 2-2-1 = 5
Elizabeth Forward, 2-5-0 = 4
Trinity, 0-8-0 = 0
