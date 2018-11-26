PIHL standings through Nov. 25
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 25. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the weekly PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting in December at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Exclusive coverage of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed in March on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Team-Wins-Losses-Ties-Overtime Loss=Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 6-1-0-0=12
Bethel Park, 5-2-0-0=10
Seneca Valley, 5-2-0-0=10
Central Catholic, 4 -3 -0-1=9
Peters Township, 4-2-0-0-=8
Mt. Lebanon, 3-3-0-0=6
Canon-McMillan, 2-4-0-0=4
Butler, 1-4-0-2=4
Cathedral Prep, 0-7-0-0=0
Class AA
North/West Division
Pine-Richland, 7-0-0-0=14
Mars, 6-2-0-0=12
Moon, 4-3-0-1=9
Hampton, 4-4-0-0=8
Shaler, 1-4-0-3=5
Armstrong, 2-5-0-0=4
Quaker Valley, 1-7-0-0=2
South/East Division
Latrobe, 6-1-0-0=12
Upper St. Clair, 5-0-0-2=12
Hempfield, 5-2-0-0=10
Franklin Regional, 4-3-0-1=9
Baldwin, 3-4-0-1=7
Penn-Trafford, 3-4-0-0=6
Plum, 2-4-0-2=6
Class A
North Division
Montour, 7-0-0-0=14
West Allegheny, 6-1-0-0=12
Meadville, 5-2-0-0=10
North Hills, 4-3-0-0=8
Sewickley Academy, 4-3-0-0=8
Fox Chapel, 3-4-0-0=6
Freeport, 3-4-0-0=6
Blackhawk, 2-5-0-0=4
Deer Lakes, 1-5-0-1=3
Beaver, 0-7-0-0=0
Southeast Division
Norwin, 6-2-0-0=12
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0-0=10
Bishop McCort, 4-2-0-0=8
Indiana, 3-2-0-1=7
Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0-0=4
Kiski Area, 1-6-0-0=2
Southwest Division
South Fayette, 7-0-0-0=14
Thomas Jefferson, 5-1-0-0=10
South Park, 4-2-0-1=9
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-5-0-1=3
Wheeling Park, 1-4-0-0=2
Chartiers Valley, 1-5-0-0=2
Division II
Burrell, 8-0-0-0=16
Neshannock, 6-2-0-0=12
Ringgold, 6-2-0-0=12
Connellsville, 5-1-0-2=12
Central Valley, 5-2-0-1=11
Carrick, 4-3-0-0=8
Knoch, 3-3-0-0=6
Bishop Canevin, 2-5-0-0=4
Morgantown, 1-5-0-1=3
McDowell, 0-5-0-2=2
Trinity, 0-5-0-1=1
