PIHL standings through Nov. 25

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 9:27 PM

Team-Wins-Losses-Ties-Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 6-1-0-0=12

Bethel Park, 5-2-0-0=10

Seneca Valley, 5-2-0-0=10

Central Catholic, 4 -3 -0-1=9

Peters Township, 4-2-0-0-=8

Mt. Lebanon, 3-3-0-0=6

Canon-McMillan, 2-4-0-0=4

Butler, 1-4-0-2=4

Cathedral Prep, 0-7-0-0=0

Class AA

North/West Division

Pine-Richland, 7-0-0-0=14

Mars, 6-2-0-0=12

Moon, 4-3-0-1=9

Hampton, 4-4-0-0=8

Shaler, 1-4-0-3=5

Armstrong, 2-5-0-0=4

Quaker Valley, 1-7-0-0=2

South/East Division

Latrobe, 6-1-0-0=12

Upper St. Clair, 5-0-0-2=12

Hempfield, 5-2-0-0=10

Franklin Regional, 4-3-0-1=9

Baldwin, 3-4-0-1=7

Penn-Trafford, 3-4-0-0=6

Plum, 2-4-0-2=6

Class A

North Division

Montour, 7-0-0-0=14

West Allegheny, 6-1-0-0=12

Meadville, 5-2-0-0=10

North Hills, 4-3-0-0=8

Sewickley Academy, 4-3-0-0=8

Fox Chapel, 3-4-0-0=6

Freeport, 3-4-0-0=6

Blackhawk, 2-5-0-0=4

Deer Lakes, 1-5-0-1=3

Beaver, 0-7-0-0=0

Southeast Division

Norwin, 6-2-0-0=12

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0-0=10

Bishop McCort, 4-2-0-0=8

Indiana, 3-2-0-1=7

Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0-0=4

Kiski Area, 1-6-0-0=2

Southwest Division

South Fayette, 7-0-0-0=14

Thomas Jefferson, 5-1-0-0=10

South Park, 4-2-0-1=9

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-5-0-1=3

Wheeling Park, 1-4-0-0=2

Chartiers Valley, 1-5-0-0=2

Division II

Burrell, 8-0-0-0=16

Neshannock, 6-2-0-0=12

Ringgold, 6-2-0-0=12

Connellsville, 5-1-0-2=12

Central Valley, 5-2-0-1=11

Carrick, 4-3-0-0=8

Knoch, 3-3-0-0=6

Bishop Canevin, 2-5-0-0=4

Morgantown, 1-5-0-1=3

McDowell, 0-5-0-2=2

Trinity, 0-5-0-1=1

