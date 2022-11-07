TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Nov. 6, 2022

By:
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 6.

Class 3A

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

North Allegheny, 5-1-0 = 10

Seneca Valley, 5-1-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8

Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7

Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6

Cathedral Prep, 3-3-0 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-2-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-3-0 = 4

Pine-Richland, 1-4-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-4-0 = 2

Mt. Lebanon,1-6-0 = 2

Class 2A

South Fayette, 5-0-0 = 10

Armstrong, 4-1-0 = 8

Bishop McCort, 4-1-0 = 8

Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6

Thomas Jefferson, 2-2-0 = 4

Latrobe, 2-2-0 = 4

Mars, 2-3-0 = 4

Franklin Regional, 2-3-0 = 4

Hempfield, 1-1-1 = 3

Butler, 1-5-0 = 2

Meadville, 0-5-1 = 1

Class A

Gold Division

Avonworth, 6-1-0 = 12

North Catholic, 4-1-1 = 9

Montour, 4-1-0 = 8

North Hills, 3-0-1 = 7

Quaker Valley, 3-1-1 = 7

West Allegheny, 3-1-1 = 7

Moon, 2-3-0 = 5

McDowell, 1-0-1 = 3

Blackhawk, 1-4-1 = 3

Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-3-0 = 0

Beaver, 0-4-0 = 0

Blue Division

Greensburg Salem, 5-0-0 = 10

Fox Chapel, 5-1-0 = 10

Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8

Indiana, 3-1-1 = 7

Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6

Freeport, 2-3-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-1-0 = 2

Plum, 1-3-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-3-0 = 2

Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-6-0 = 0

Division II

Gold Division

Deer Lakes, 4-0-0 = 8

Bishop Canevin, 4-0-0 = 8

Neshannock, 3-0-2 = 8

Burrell, 2-1-0 = 4

Wilmington, 2-3-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8

Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6

Carrick, 2-1-1 = 5

Connellsville, 2-2-0 = 4

Elizabeth Forward, 1-4-0 = 2

Trinity, 0-6-0 = 0

