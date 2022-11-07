PIHL standings through Nov. 6, 2022
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 10:15 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 6.
Class 3A
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
North Allegheny, 5-1-0 = 10
Seneca Valley, 5-1-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8
Baldwin, 3-2-1 = 7
Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6
Cathedral Prep, 3-3-0 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-2-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-3-0 = 4
Pine-Richland, 1-4-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 1-4-0 = 2
Mt. Lebanon,1-6-0 = 2
Class 2A
South Fayette, 5-0-0 = 10
Armstrong, 4-1-0 = 8
Bishop McCort, 4-1-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6
Thomas Jefferson, 2-2-0 = 4
Latrobe, 2-2-0 = 4
Mars, 2-3-0 = 4
Franklin Regional, 2-3-0 = 4
Hempfield, 1-1-1 = 3
Butler, 1-5-0 = 2
Meadville, 0-5-1 = 1
Class A
Gold Division
Avonworth, 6-1-0 = 12
North Catholic, 4-1-1 = 9
Montour, 4-1-0 = 8
North Hills, 3-0-1 = 7
Quaker Valley, 3-1-1 = 7
West Allegheny, 3-1-1 = 7
Moon, 2-3-0 = 5
McDowell, 1-0-1 = 3
Blackhawk, 1-4-1 = 3
Chartiers Valley, 1-3-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-3-0 = 0
Beaver, 0-4-0 = 0
Blue Division
Greensburg Salem, 5-0-0 = 10
Fox Chapel, 5-1-0 = 10
Norwin, 4-1-0 = 8
Indiana, 3-1-1 = 7
Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6
Freeport, 2-3-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-1-0 = 2
Plum, 1-3-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-3-0 = 2
Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-6-0 = 0
Division II
Gold Division
Deer Lakes, 4-0-0 = 8
Bishop Canevin, 4-0-0 = 8
Neshannock, 3-0-2 = 8
Burrell, 2-1-0 = 4
Wilmington, 2-3-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8
Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6
Carrick, 2-1-1 = 5
Connellsville, 2-2-0 = 4
Elizabeth Forward, 1-4-0 = 2
Trinity, 0-6-0 = 0
