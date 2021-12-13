PIHL standings: Week of Dec. 13, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 12.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 9-1-0 = 18
Peters Township, 7-4-1 = 15
Pine-Richland, 6-2-0 = 12
Baldwin, 5-2-2 = 12
Mt. Lebanon, 5-5-1 = 11
Seneca Valley, 5-3-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 5-6-0 = 10
Bethel Park, 4-5-0 = 8
Upper St. Clair, 4-5-0 = 8
Cathedral Prep, 1-6-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 1-8-0 = 2
Class AA
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 8-0-0 = 16
Meadville, 7-2-0 = 14
South Fayette, 7-2-0 = 14
Montour, 3-5-1 = 7
Butler, 3-6-0 = 6
Mars, 2-8-0 = 4
West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 8-0-2 = 18
Franklin Regional, 8-1-0 = 16
Penn-Trafford, 7-1-0 = 14
Latrobe, 4-4-0 = 8
Hempfield, 3-6-1 = 7
Shaler, 2-7-0 = 4
Indiana, 1-8-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 7-0-0 = 14
McDowell, 4-4-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 0-9-0 = 0
Beaver, 0-10-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 10-0-0 = 20
Freeport, 3-4-0 = 6
Plum, 3-4-0 = 6
Hampton, 3-7-0 = 6
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 6-2-2 = 14
Moon, 6-4-0 = 12
North Hills, 5-3-0 = 10
Chartiers Valley, 3-4-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 8-1-1 = 17
Kiski Area, 6-3-1 = 13
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10
Greensburg Salem, 3-5-0 = 6
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12
Wheeling Park, 2-5-1 = 5
Class D2
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 10-1-0 = 20
Avonworth, 6-3-0 = 12
Burrell, 5-2-1 = 11
Wilmington, 4-5-0 = 8
Neshannock, 2-4-2 = 6
Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 8-3-0 = 16
Carrick, 7-1-1 = 15
Elizabeth Forward, 4-3-1 = 9
Morgantown, 4-3-1 = 9
Connellsville, 2-7-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2
