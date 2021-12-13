TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings: Week of Dec. 13, 2021

By:
Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:06 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 12.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 9-1-0 = 18

Peters Township, 7-4-1 = 15

Pine-Richland, 6-2-0 = 12

Baldwin, 5-2-2 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 5-5-1 = 11

Seneca Valley, 5-3-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 5-6-0 = 10

Bethel Park, 4-5-0 = 8

Upper St. Clair, 4-5-0 = 8

Cathedral Prep, 1-6-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-8-0 = 2

Class AA

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 8-0-0 = 16

Meadville, 7-2-0 = 14

South Fayette, 7-2-0 = 14

Montour, 3-5-1 = 7

Butler, 3-6-0 = 6

Mars, 2-8-0 = 4

West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 8-0-2 = 18

Franklin Regional, 8-1-0 = 16

Penn-Trafford, 7-1-0 = 14

Latrobe, 4-4-0 = 8

Hempfield, 3-6-1 = 7

Shaler, 2-7-0 = 4

Indiana, 1-8-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 7-0-0 = 14

McDowell, 4-4-0 = 8

Blackhawk, 0-9-0 = 0

Beaver, 0-10-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 10-0-0 = 20

Freeport, 3-4-0 = 6

Plum, 3-4-0 = 6

Hampton, 3-7-0 = 6

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 6-2-2 = 14

Moon, 6-4-0 = 12

North Hills, 5-3-0 = 10

Chartiers Valley, 3-4-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 8-1-1 = 17

Kiski Area, 6-3-1 = 13

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10

Greensburg Salem, 3-5-0 = 6

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12

Wheeling Park, 2-5-1 = 5

Class D2

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 10-1-0 = 20

Avonworth, 6-3-0 = 12

Burrell, 5-2-1 = 11

Wilmington, 4-5-0 = 8

Neshannock, 2-4-2 = 6

Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 8-3-0 = 16

Carrick, 7-1-1 = 15

Elizabeth Forward, 4-3-1 = 9

Morgantown, 4-3-1 = 9

Connellsville, 2-7-0 = 4

Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2

