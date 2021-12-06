PIHL standings: Week of Dec. 6, 2021
By:
Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 9:00 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 5.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16
Peters Township, 7-3-1 = 15
Baldwin, 5-1-2 = 12
Mt. Lebanon, 5-4-1 = 11
Pine-Richland, 5-2-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 5-5-0 = 10
Seneca Valley, 4-3-0 = 8
Bethel Park, 4-4-0 = 8
Upper St. Clair, 3-5-0 = 6
Cathedral Prep, 1-6-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 0-8-0 = 0
Class AA
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 7-0-0 = 14
Meadville, 6-2-0 = 12
South Fayette, 5-2-0 = 10
Montour, 3-5-1 = 7
Butler, 3-4-0 = 6
Mars, 1-8-0 = 2
West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 8-0-1 = 17
Franklin Regional, 7-0-0 = 14
Penn-Trafford, 5-1-0 = 10
Latrobe, 4-3-0 = 8
Hempfield, 3-5-1 = 7
Shaler, 2-6-0 = 4
Indiana, 1-7-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 6-0-0 = 12
McDowell, 3-4-0 = 6
Blackhawk, 0-8-0 = 0
Beaver, 0-9-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 9-0-0 = 18
Hampton, 3-6-0 = 6
Plum, 2-4-0 = 4
Freeport, 2-4-0 = 4
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 5-2-1 = 11
Moon, 5-3-0 = 10
North Hills, 5-3-0 = 10
Chartiers Valley, 2-4-3 = 7
Southeast Division
Norwin, 7-1-1 = 15
Kiski Area, 6-2-1 = 13
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0 = 10
Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0 = 4
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-1-0 = 12
Wheeling Park, 2-5-0 = 4
Class D2
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 9-1-0 = 18
Avonworth, 5-3-0 = 10
Burrell, 4-2-1 = 9
Wilmington, 3-5-0 = 6
Neshannock, 2-4-2 = 6
Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 8-2-0 = 16
Carrick, 7-1-1 = 15
Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-1 = 9
Morgantown, 4-3-1 = 9
Connellsville, 2-5-1 = 5
Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2
