TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIHL standings: Week of Dec. 6, 2021

By:
Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 9:00 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 5.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16

Peters Township, 7-3-1 = 15

Baldwin, 5-1-2 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 5-4-1 = 11

Pine-Richland, 5-2-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 5-5-0 = 10

Seneca Valley, 4-3-0 = 8

Bethel Park, 4-4-0 = 8

Upper St. Clair, 3-5-0 = 6

Cathedral Prep, 1-6-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 0-8-0 = 0

Class AA

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 7-0-0 = 14

Meadville, 6-2-0 = 12

South Fayette, 5-2-0 = 10

Montour, 3-5-1 = 7

Butler, 3-4-0 = 6

Mars, 1-8-0 = 2

West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 8-0-1 = 17

Franklin Regional, 7-0-0 = 14

Penn-Trafford, 5-1-0 = 10

Latrobe, 4-3-0 = 8

Hempfield, 3-5-1 = 7

Shaler, 2-6-0 = 4

Indiana, 1-7-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 6-0-0 = 12

McDowell, 3-4-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 0-8-0 = 0

Beaver, 0-9-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 9-0-0 = 18

Hampton, 3-6-0 = 6

Plum, 2-4-0 = 4

Freeport, 2-4-0 = 4

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 5-2-1 = 11

Moon, 5-3-0 = 10

North Hills, 5-3-0 = 10

Chartiers Valley, 2-4-3 = 7

Southeast Division

Norwin, 7-1-1 = 15

Kiski Area, 6-2-1 = 13

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-3-0 = 10

Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0 = 4

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-1-0 = 12

Wheeling Park, 2-5-0 = 4

Class D2

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 9-1-0 = 18

Avonworth, 5-3-0 = 10

Burrell, 4-2-1 = 9

Wilmington, 3-5-0 = 6

Neshannock, 2-4-2 = 6

Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 8-2-0 = 16

Carrick, 7-1-1 = 15

Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-1 = 9

Morgantown, 4-3-1 = 9

Connellsville, 2-5-1 = 5

Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2

More High School Hockey

High school roundup for Dec. 2, 2021: Moon hockey earns shutout win
High school roundup for Nov. 29, 2021: Baldwin blanks Central Catholic
2021-22 PIHL standings through Nov. 28, 2021
Junior goalie stands tall for Pine-Richland hockey team
High school roundup for Nov. 23, 2021: Chartiers Valley scores comeback win

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me