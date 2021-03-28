PIHL standings: Week of March 29, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:25 PM
Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday.
The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5.
The Pennsylvania Cup championships are set for April 24.
*- clinched a playoff spot
x- eliminated from playoff chase
Team – Wins – Losses – OT/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA – Set with 8 playoff teams:
*-Canon-McMillan, 15-3-1 = 31
*-Peters Township, 15-4-0 = 30
*-Pine-Richland, 14-6-0 = 28
*-North Allegheny, 12-5-2 = 26
*-Seneca Valley, 12-6-1 = 25
*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-1 = 19
*-Upper St. Clair, 9-9-1 = 19
*-Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16
x-Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14
x-Central Catholic, 6-12-2 = 14
x-Butler, 1-19-0 = 2
Class AA – 5 of 8 playoff spots clinched:
Northwest Division
*-Montour, 9-4-2 = 20
x-Meadville, 7-9-1 = 15
x-Mars, 6-9-1 = 13
x-Moon, 3-13-0 = 6
Southwest Division
*-Baldwin, 17-1-0 = 34
*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33
West Allegheny, 9-6-1 = 19
x-South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14
Northeast Division
*-Armstrong, 10-8-0 = 20
x-Shaler, 5-10-1 = 11
x-Hampton, 4-12-0 = 8
x-Plum, 1-15-1 = 3
Southeast Division
*-Hempfield, 12-6-0 = 24
Franklin Regional, 10-6-1 = 21
Latrobe, 10-6-1 = 21 Penn-Trafford, 9-6-2 = 20
Class A – 6 of 8 playoff spots clinched:
Northwest Division
*-McDowell, 6-11-1 = 13
x-Sewickley Academy, 5-13-0 = 10
x-Blackhawk, 2-16-0 = 4
x-Beaver, 1-15-1 = 3
Southwest Division
*-Chartiers Valley, 13-4-1 = 27
*-North Hills, 12-5-1 = 25
South Park, 10-7-1 = 21
x-Quaker Valley, 7-11-0 = 14
Northeast Division
*-Kiski Area, 15-3-0 = 30
*-Freeport, 14-3-0 = 28
North Catholic, 11-7-0 = 22
x-Fox Chapel, 4-11-1 = 9
Southeast Division
*-Indiana, 18-0-0 = 36
Greensburg Salem, 11-6-1 = 23
x-Norwin, 8-10-1 = 17
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 6-10-2 = 14
Wheeling Division
x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-2-0 = 4
x-Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B – Set with 8 playoff teams:
North Division
*-Neshannock, 13-3-2 = 28
*-Wilmington, 11-6-0 = 22
*-Bishop Canevin, 9-4-2 = 20
*-Avonworth, 7-8-1 = 15
x-Burrell, 3-14-0 = 6
x-Central Valley, 2-15-1 = 5
South Division
*-Ringgold, 16-0-1 = 33
*-Carrick, 15-2-0 = 30
*-Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19
*-Elizabeth Forward, 8-9-0 = 16
x-Morgantown, 5-5-0 = 10
x-Trinity, 1-17-0 = 2