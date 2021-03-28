PIHL standings: Week of March 29, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:25 PM

Submitted | Marsha Green Baldwin senior defenseman Robbie Aranos (72) competes against Armstrong sophomore forward Brayden Landgraf (34) on Dec. 7, 2020, at Ice Castle.

Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5.

The Pennsylvania Cup championships are set for April 24.

*- clinched a playoff spot

x- eliminated from playoff chase

Team – Wins – Losses – OT/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA – Set with 8 playoff teams:

*-Canon-McMillan, 15-3-1 = 31

*-Peters Township, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Pine-Richland, 14-6-0 = 28

*-North Allegheny, 12-5-2 = 26

*-Seneca Valley, 12-6-1 = 25

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-1 = 19

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-9-1 = 19

*-Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16

x-Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14

x-Central Catholic, 6-12-2 = 14

x-Butler, 1-19-0 = 2

Class AA – 5 of 8 playoff spots clinched:

Northwest Division

*-Montour, 9-4-2 = 20

x-Meadville, 7-9-1 = 15

x-Mars, 6-9-1 = 13

x-Moon, 3-13-0 = 6

Southwest Division

*-Baldwin, 17-1-0 = 34

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

West Allegheny, 9-6-1 = 19

x-South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14

Northeast Division

*-Armstrong, 10-8-0 = 20

x-Shaler, 5-10-1 = 11

x-Hampton, 4-12-0 = 8

x-Plum, 1-15-1 = 3

Southeast Division

*-Hempfield, 12-6-0 = 24

Franklin Regional, 10-6-1 = 21

Latrobe, 10-6-1 = 21 Penn-Trafford, 9-6-2 = 20

Class A – 6 of 8 playoff spots clinched:

Northwest Division

*-McDowell, 6-11-1 = 13

x-Sewickley Academy, 5-13-0 = 10

x-Blackhawk, 2-16-0 = 4

x-Beaver, 1-15-1 = 3

Southwest Division

*-Chartiers Valley, 13-4-1 = 27

*-North Hills, 12-5-1 = 25

South Park, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Quaker Valley, 7-11-0 = 14

Northeast Division

*-Kiski Area, 15-3-0 = 30

*-Freeport, 14-3-0 = 28

North Catholic, 11-7-0 = 22

x-Fox Chapel, 4-11-1 = 9

Southeast Division

*-Indiana, 18-0-0 = 36

Greensburg Salem, 11-6-1 = 23

x-Norwin, 8-10-1 = 17

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 6-10-2 = 14

Wheeling Division

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-2-0 = 4

x-Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B – Set with 8 playoff teams:

North Division

*-Neshannock, 13-3-2 = 28

*-Wilmington, 11-6-0 = 22

*-Bishop Canevin, 9-4-2 = 20

*-Avonworth, 7-8-1 = 15

x-Burrell, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Central Valley, 2-15-1 = 5

South Division

*-Ringgold, 16-0-1 = 33

*-Carrick, 15-2-0 = 30

*-Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19

*-Elizabeth Forward, 8-9-0 = 16

x-Morgantown, 5-5-0 = 10

x-Trinity, 1-17-0 = 2