PIHL standings: Week of March 29, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:25 PM

Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5.

The Pennsylvania Cup championships are set for April 24.

*- clinched a playoff spot

x- eliminated from playoff chase

Team – Wins – Losses – OT/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA – Set with 8 playoff teams:

*-Canon-McMillan, 15-3-1 = 31

*-Peters Township, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Pine-Richland, 14-6-0 = 28

*-North Allegheny, 12-5-2 = 26

*-Seneca Valley, 12-6-1 = 25

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-1 = 19

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-9-1 = 19

*-Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16

x-Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14

x-Central Catholic, 6-12-2 = 14

x-Butler, 1-19-0 = 2

Class AA – 5 of 8 playoff spots clinched:

Northwest Division

*-Montour, 9-4-2 = 20

x-Meadville, 7-9-1 = 15

x-Mars, 6-9-1 = 13

x-Moon, 3-13-0 = 6

Southwest Division

*-Baldwin, 17-1-0 = 34

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

West Allegheny, 9-6-1 = 19

x-South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14

Northeast Division

*-Armstrong, 10-8-0 = 20

x-Shaler, 5-10-1 = 11

x-Hampton, 4-12-0 = 8

x-Plum, 1-15-1 = 3

Southeast Division

*-Hempfield, 12-6-0 = 24

Franklin Regional, 10-6-1 = 21

Latrobe, 10-6-1 = 21 Penn-Trafford, 9-6-2 = 20

Class A – 6 of 8 playoff spots clinched:

Northwest Division

*-McDowell, 6-11-1 = 13

x-Sewickley Academy, 5-13-0 = 10

x-Blackhawk, 2-16-0 = 4

x-Beaver, 1-15-1 = 3

Southwest Division

*-Chartiers Valley, 13-4-1 = 27

*-North Hills, 12-5-1 = 25

South Park, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Quaker Valley, 7-11-0 = 14

Northeast Division

*-Kiski Area, 15-3-0 = 30

*-Freeport, 14-3-0 = 28

North Catholic, 11-7-0 = 22

x-Fox Chapel, 4-11-1 = 9

Southeast Division

*-Indiana, 18-0-0 = 36

Greensburg Salem, 11-6-1 = 23

x-Norwin, 8-10-1 = 17

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 6-10-2 = 14

Wheeling Division

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-2-0 = 4

x-Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B – Set with 8 playoff teams:

North Division

*-Neshannock, 13-3-2 = 28

*-Wilmington, 11-6-0 = 22

*-Bishop Canevin, 9-4-2 = 20

*-Avonworth, 7-8-1 = 15

x-Burrell, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Central Valley, 2-15-1 = 5

South Division

*-Ringgold, 16-0-1 = 33

*-Carrick, 15-2-0 = 30

*-Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19

*-Elizabeth Forward, 8-9-0 = 16

x-Morgantown, 5-5-0 = 10

x-Trinity, 1-17-0 = 2

