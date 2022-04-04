PIHL’s top players fill the nets during 2022 all-star games

By:

Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 8:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Stock (21) celebrates with Colby Bilski after defeating Franklin Regional, 6-5 in overtime, in the PIHL Class 2A final Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The PIHL hosted its four all-star games Sunday at Alpha Ice Complex. The top players in Class 3A, 2A, A and Division 2 took the ice for the 2022 event.

Class 3A

Team Gold 6, Team Blue 4 — Team Blue fired 48 shots on goal, but Team Gold was up to the challenge en route to victory in the PIHL Class 3A all-star game.

Central Catholic’s Jakob Dold made 19 saves, and Baldwin’s Eddie Nowicki had 25 saves to lift Team Gold to the win.

Jaxson Read (Seneca Valley), Andrew Davis (Seneca Valley), Ryan Patrick (Mt. Lebanon), Alex Erlain (Pine-Richland), Cooper Slavin (Peters Township) and Colin Ruffner (Upper St. Clair) scored in the win. Jadon Tietz (Bethel Park) and Matt Irvin (North Allegheny) each had two assists.

For Team Blue, Baldwin’s Carson Kress had two goals, and Connor Chi (North Allegheny) and Colin Kimberling (Peters Township) also scored. Dominic Trimbur (Baldwin) had two assists.

Bethel Park’s Luke Duda (12 saves) and North Allegheny’s Rylan Murphy (17 saves) were in net for Team Blue.

Class 2A

Team Blue 8, Team Gold 5 — Team Blue opened up a 4-1 lead in the first two periods and held on for victory in the PIHL Class 2A all-star game.

Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Stock had a goal and two assists to lead Team Blue. Clay Bovalina (West Allegheny), Ryan Crombie (Penn-Trafford), Trevor Dalessandro (South Fayette), Rocco Tartaglione (Meadville), Maddox Rearic (Armstrong), Wes Schwarzmiller (South Fayette) and Colby Biliski (Thomas Jefferson) also scored.

Latrobe’s Vincent Amatucci (18 saves), Franklin Regional’s Noah Shilling (17 saves) and Penn-Trafford’s Jackson Kerrignan (12 saves) secured the win in goal.

For Team Gold, Meadville’s Michael Mahoney had two goals, and Trent Dalessandro (South Fayette), Aiden Dunlap (Hempfield) and Kyle Grasha (Butler) also scored. Brody Simko (Butler) had two assists.

Meadville’s Samuel Coppola (11 saves), Montour’s Anthony Reinholt (17 saves) and Thomas Jefferson’s William Siemon IV (10 saves) were in net for Team Gold.

Class A

Team Blue 9, Team Gold 4 — Team Blue scored the first six goals of the game and held on for a victory in the PIHL Class A all-star game.

Fox Chapel’s Tommy Healy and North Catholic’s Ryan Berry each had two goals, and Logan Scanlon (Hampton), Grant Parshall (Wheeling Park), Max Quinn (Quaker Valley), Tony Kiger (North Hills) and Braeden Martin (McDowell) also scored. Parshall added two assists, and Danny Venture (Hampton) had three helpers for Team Blue.

In net, Wheeling Central’s Ashton Glover (9 saves), Blackhawk’s Evan Kennelly (6 saves), Plum’s Sam Pine (11 saves) and Quaker Valley’s Landon Buterbaugh (12 saves) secured the victory.

Team Gold was led by Greensburg Salem’s Owen Tutich and Beaver’s Carson Cuddy, who had two goals apiece.

Norwin’s Owen Burmeister (10 saves), Moon’s Liam McCullough (12 saves) and Fox Chapel’s Nash Wedner (3 saves) were in net for Team Gold.

Division 2

Team Blue 10, Team Gold 3 — Team Blue broke open a 3-3 game with seven goals in the third period to secure the Division 2 all-star game victory. Bishop Canevin’s Ty Serakowski had three goals, and Carrick’s Tanner Heidkamp had two in the final period.

Serakowski also had two assists for a five-point afternoon. Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Motil scored twice, and Jack Gordon (Trinity), Ian Norkevicus (Carrick) and Drake Tomak (Wilmington) also scored for Team Blue. Tommy Malvar (Neshannock) had three assists. Bishop Canevin’s Adam Serakowski (9 saves), Carrick’s Logan Keady (6 saves) and Avonworth’s John Seifarth (14 saves) played in net for Team Blue.

Nathan Boulanger (Ringgold), Joe Scolaro (Burrell) and John Mcguire (Central Valley) had goals for Team Gold. Ethan Saylor (Ringgold) added two assists in the loss.

Morgantown’s Hayden Derek (10 saves), Neshannock’s Riley Mastowski (22 saves) and Ringgold’s Gaige Dieugenio (11 saves) played in goal for Team Gold.