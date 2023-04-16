Pine Creek Journal notebook: Pine native Ty Voit lighting it up in Ontario Hockey League

Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Metcalfe Photography Sarnia’s Ty Voit led the OHL in assists this season. Ty Voit plays for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL during the 2020-21 season.

Pine native Ty Voit has gained a reputation as the best passer in the Ontario Hockey League, tallying a league-leading 81 assists in 56 regular season games.

He’s continued setting up his teammates at an astounding rate in the postseason.

Voit, 19, had six assists to help the Sarnia Sting advance out of the first round of the OHL’s Robertson Cup playoffs in a 4-2 series victory over Guelph Storm.

He was a plus-4 in the series and scored his lone goal in the series clincher, a 4-3 overtime victory April 9.

Voit, a 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, finished second in the OHL in the regular season scoring race with 105 points.

The Sting advanced to play either Saginaw or Flint in the quarterfinals.

Roundball Rams

A pair of Pine-Richland basketball players received invitations to the annual Roundball Classic.

Josh Gimbel will play for the North boys team and Sarah Pifer was selected for the Class 6A girls team.

Gimbel and Pifer each received second team All-Section honors this season.

The Roundball Classic games are May 18-20 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

The North boys team will face the Class 3A all-stars at 8 p.m. May 19. The 6A girls all-stars play the District 10 girls all-stars at 3 p.m. May 20.

Boys tennis scores trifecta

The Pine-Richland boys tennis team earned 4-1 wins over Mars, Butler and North Hills to start the season.

Jack Duckworth, Adam Fink and Amitva Pal are the three seniors on the team.

Fink and Ryan Moore participated in section singles. Neither advanced to the WPIAL tournament.

Section doubles were scheduled for April 18.

Voytovich continues to rake

Grant Voytovich is putting together another strong year for the Bucknell baseball team.

Through 30 games, he was hitting .289 with six homers, seven doubles and 24 RBIs. Voytovich ranked third in batting average of those on the Bison that have played in 75% or more of the games. He was also second in homers and fourth in RBIs.

Voytovich had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022, hitting .320 with 37 RBIs, which ranked fifth in the Patriot League. He earned second team All-Patriot League honors.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

