Pine-Richland announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

By:

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Mike Van Sickle lines up a shot during the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel on June 28, 2021.

Five individuals and a championship team will be inducted into the Pine-Richland Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021, the district announced earlier this month.

The inductees include Art Bosetti (football, wrestling, basketball, track and field), John Herold (football, track and field), Caitlin Molloy (swimming), Eddie Novak (basketball, baseball, football, track and field) and Michael Van Sickle (golf).

The 1970 Richland High School football team also will be inducted. It was the first undefeated football team in the history of the district, going 10-0 while allowing just 47 points en route to winning the WPIAL championship.

The inductees will be recognized at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 1, prior to the Pine-Richland home football game. The banquet celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 2, in the Pine-Richland High School cafeteria.

Tags: Pine-Richland