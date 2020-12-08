Pine-Richland DE Miguel Jackson makes commitment to Charlotte after losing scholarship at Liberty

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 8:26 PM

Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson celebrates a sack Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair.

Miguel Jackson felt a lot of emotions when he made his college football decision — for the second time.

Almost simultaneously, the star lineman and defensive end from Pine-Richland experienced relief, a renewed sense of belonging and peace of mind when he announced he will play at Charlotte (N.C.) of Conference USA.

“I’m just happy I found a new home,” he said.

Not long after the PIAA Class 5A championship game, which Pine-Richland won to cap an 11-0 season, Jackson found out Liberty, the program to which he initially pledged about four months ago, pulled his scholarship due to holdover seniors staying for another year after covid-19 wiped out this past season.

Charlotte was there to pick up the pieces, another FCS program with a spot for him.

“(Charlotte) offered me last week and I really liked what they had to offer,” the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Jackson said. “And I thought about it this weekend and I committed to them (Monday).”

A defensive end who also could play defensive tackle for the 49ers, Jackson recently won the 2nd Bill Fralic Memorial Award as the WPIAL’s top two-way lineman.

“I have a lot of family down there (in North Carolina) and that played a big factor,” Jackson said. “And I really like the campus.”

Jackson said over the weekend he had narrowed his choices to three. He chose Charlotte over Central Michigan and James Madison.

Pine-Richland’s all-time sacks leader, he 54 tackles, 19.5 for loss, and 12.5 sacks this season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

