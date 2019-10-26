Pine-Richland defeats rival North Allegheny, creates 3-way tie for conference title

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 10:53 PM

Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer scanned across North Allegheny’s defense, spotted a safety out of position and turned that mistake into a 79-yard touchdown pass.

A few minutes later, the junior identified a one-on-one matchup he liked and threw a 78-yarder. Those are plays Spencer might not have made a year ago, he admitted Friday night, but his confidence is rising fast and so has his team’s.

“We’re way more confident with ourselves, especially after this game,” said Spencer, who threw for five touchdowns and set a career-high with 396 passing yards in a 42-14 victory over rival North Allegheny that earned the Rams a share of the conference title and a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

Spencer threw three touchdowns to junior wideout Eli Jochem, who scored on catches of 79, 8 and 28 yards. Jochem finished with 11 receptions for 220 yards, both career highs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Cole and the way he’s improved from last year to now,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz said, “and how week by week by week by week he’s peaking at the right time.”

The result is a three-way tie atop the conference.

Using the WPIAL tiebreaker formulas, Central Catholic (9-1, 7-1) receives the No. 1 seed, Pine-Richland (9-1, 7-1) is second and North Allegheny (9-1, 7-1) is third. Central Catholic and Pine-Richland also receive first-round byes.

North Allegheny could have clinched the conference title outright with a win. Instead, the Tigers will host sixth-seeded Canon-McMillan (3-7, 3-5) next Friday.

If North Allegheny wins then, the Tigers would rematch the Rams on Oct. 8 in a WPIAL semifinal at Pine-Richland.

“It’s the first adversity that we’ve went through this year, so let’s find out what we’re made of,” North Allegheny coach Art Walker said. “We’ve got to regroup; it’s a brand new season. We’re a 9-1 football team. A lot of teams would really like to be in that spot.”

North Allegheny trailed 21-14 at halftime but two turnovers and a few costly penalties led to a dismal second half.

“When we were down one score coming into the second half it was a game,” Walker said. “We let it fall out of reach.”

Pine-Richland had almost twice as many yards as North Allegheny (431 to 223) and nearly all of them came through the air. As a team, the Rams rushed for only 35 yards.

That puts a lot of responsibility on Spencer, a second-year starter at quarterback. He completed 22 of 31 pass attempts and made throws to four different receivers against a mostly zone defense.

Three receivers caught touchdowns Friday. Along with Jochem’s three, junior D’Avay Johnson caught a 78-yarder and junior Luke Miller added a 7-yarder.

“I’m going to steal this from Mike Leach, but balance isn’t run-pass,” Kasperowicz said. “Balance, if we’re a throwing team, it’s spreading out to numerous receivers. That’s balance to us.”

Spencer passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Pine-Richland took a 21-14 lead it never lost.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound passer started red hot. Spencer completed his first three throws for 161 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams took a 14-0 lead in the first 4 minutes.

He led the Rams on a pair of two-play scoring drives, the first ending with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jochem and the second a 78-yard pass to Johnson.

North Allegheny answered with touchdowns by Luke Colella and Percise Colon on consecutive possessions to force a 14-14 tie. Colella took a screen pass and weaved 52 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Colon ran 43 yards for a touchdown on the next possession. He carried the football all five times on a five-play, 53-yard drive.

Tied at 14, Spencer threw an 8-yard touchdown to Jochem late in the second quarter to retake the lead. He completed 13 of 18 attempts in the first half with one interception.

Pine-Richland extended its lead in the third with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Spencer to Miller. In the fourth, Spencer and Jochem connected again for a 28-yard touchdown with 9:14 left to lead 35-14.

Luke Meckler added an 8-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.

