Pine-Richland defensive lineman Miguel Jackson adds 3 more Division I offers

Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson celebrtaes a sack against Penn Hills on Aug. 23, 2019, in Pine.

Pine-Richland defensive lineman Miguel Jackson added three more Division I offers this week, pushing his overall total to about 30.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising senior added offers from Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe and Villanova. Sun Belt member Louisiana-Monroe and Liberty, an independent, are FBS programs.

Villanova competes in the CAA, an FCS conference.

They join a list that already included Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Navy, Old Dominion, Western Michigan and others.

He also holds offers from the Ivy and Patriot League.

The standout pass rusher had 10 sacks last season for the WPIAL runner-up and has 23 1/2 combined over the past two years.

Thankful and excited to receive an offer from Liberty‼️#RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/sridWshPoz — Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) June 12, 2020

Thankful and excited to receive an offer from Louisiana Monroe‼️#DefendTheNest pic.twitter.com/Lc6MXGpYYS — Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) June 10, 2020

