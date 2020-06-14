Pine-Richland defensive lineman Miguel Jackson adds 3 more Division I offers

By:
Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM

Pine-Richland defensive lineman Miguel Jackson added three more Division I offers this week, pushing his overall total to about 30.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising senior added offers from Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe and Villanova. Sun Belt member Louisiana-Monroe and Liberty, an independent, are FBS programs.

Villanova competes in the CAA, an FCS conference.

They join a list that already included Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Navy, Old Dominion, Western Michigan and others.

He also holds offers from the Ivy and Patriot League.

The standout pass rusher had 10 sacks last season for the WPIAL runner-up and has 23 1/2 combined over the past two years.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Recruiting

Kiski Area’s Miller finds swim home after being victim of budget cuts
Freshman-year visit leads Sto-Rox linebacker Diontae Givens to Duquesne
Latrobe’s Anna Rafferty gets first Division I offer from Kennesaw State
North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi commits to Dayton
‘Position-less basketball’ draws Penn Hills’ A’Lysa Sledge to UMass Lowell

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me