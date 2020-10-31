Pine-Richland girls soccer sends off successful group of seniors

By:

Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland goalkeeper Katharine Kelly makes a save during practice last season.

Pine-Richland’s girls soccer team had an early exit from the playoffs, a 1-0 loss to Moon, but the players weren’t quite ready to disband.

Two days after their season officially ended, the Rams held one more practice filled with more ghouls than goals.

“I think every senior is getting ready to move on to the next chapter in their soccer career, but we didn’t have an end-of-the-year conversation yet because we have one more practice … a Halloween-themed practice,” senior Megan Donnelly said. “We’re going to do something silly, a nice way to end the year.”

Pine-Richland finished the season 6-6-1 under first-year coach Rachelle Dixon, who introduced the Halloween-themed, season-ending practice idea, which she picked up from her playing days at Brigham Young.

“I know the team and us as coaches will miss this group of seniors,” Dixon said. “They are great leaders on the field, but even better people off it. I appreciate each of them incorporating the entire team in everything they did this summer and season. They set an example of drive, hard work and determination. I’m excited to see underclassmen follow in their footsteps.”

Donnelly, who will play soccer at Villanova, entered the season with 73 career goals and sacrificed more scoring opportunities to help solidify the midfield with Katie Rishel and Jaclyn Murray.

“It was definitely a different year for me and my role on the team,” Donnelly said. “I looked at it as stepping into more of a senior leadership role and playing whatever position I’m needed at to help the team.”

Ava Boyd and Manon Prokesch took over scoring duties and combined for 17 goals.

“Manon really stood out this year, and she kind of came out of nowhere,” Donnelly said. “She really helped a lot this year, and obviously Ava is really good and consistent up top with her. It’s good for the future of the team, because they’ll be really strong, young offensive players.”

Goalie Katharine Kelly recorded 27 shutouts during four years in net.

Their accomplishments, Donnelly said, were only overshadowed by the relationships they developed over the last decade since youth soccer. Little things like sitting next to Kelly and Boyd on bus rides were highlights of Donnelly’s season.

“We didn’t always get the result we wanted, but it was a really fun season,” Donnelly said. “I think the best part was the environment we created for each other. It wasn’t as much about the results or playing, but really just how much fun we had making memories.”

Tags: Pine-Richland