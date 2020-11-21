Pine-Richland headed to Hershey after wild win over Governor Mifflin

By:

Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 5:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Brooks Eastburn pulls away from Governor Mifflin’s Alonzo Anderson in the second quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against Governor Mifflin during a PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller pulls in a second-quarter touchdown against Governor Mifflin during a PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Governor Mifflin’s Brandon Strausser scores a second-quarter touchdown down against Pine-Richland during a PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland celebrates with head coach Eric Kasperowicz after coming back to beat Governor Mifflin, 48-44, in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz reacts to a game closing first down against Governor Mifflin during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Governor Mifflin’s Zach Parsons is carted off the field past his teammates during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Caden Schweiger intercepts a pass intended for Governor Mifflin’s Camron Stewart during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton defends on a pass intended for Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem in the second quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Governor Mifflin’s Ayden Martin fumbles a kickoff return against Pine-Richland during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Brooks Eastburn leaps as he secures a second-quarter touchdown against Governor Mifflin during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland offensive coordinator Ryan Lehmeier hugs head coach Eric Kasperowicz after coming back to beat Governor Mifflin, 48-44, in the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem beats Governor Mifflin’s Greg Suber for a third-quarter touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem beats Governor Mifflin’s Greg Suber for a third-quarter touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson drops Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton for a loss in the third quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Governor Mifflin’s Brandon Strausser drags Pine-Richland’s Caden Schweiger into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem celebrates his second third-quarter touchdown against Governor Mifflin’s Greg Suber during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem and Alex Gochis celebrate with Cole Spencer after Spencer’s touchdown run against Governor Mifflin in the fourth quarter that would be the game-winning score during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Harrison Hayes stops Governor Mifflin’s Brandon Strausser on third down in the third quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Tristen Taylor scoots up the sideline past Governor Mifflin’s Javier Pena in the third quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Migeul Jackson drops Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton on fourth down for the ball to go over on downs during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem beats Governor Mifflin’s Greg Suber for a third-quarter touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer scoots up the sideline past the Governor Mifflin bench for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Harrison Hayes reacts to stoping Governor Mifflin’s Brandon Strausser on third down in the third quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg. Previous Next

HOLLIDAYSBURG — “It was over” when Pine-Richland stumbled off the bus and let Governor Mifflin score the first three touchdowns.

“It was over” when the Rams threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and misplayed a punt.

“It was over” when the District 4 champion held a 22-point lead in the third quarter and was battering the Rams with its run game.

“We were down three or four scores. It was over,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz told his players after Saturday’s state semifinal in Hollidaysburg.

“You guys refused to quit.”

Pine-Richland erased a three-touchdown deficit in the second half and rallied back to defeat Governor Mifflin, 48-44, in a wild Class 5A semifinal win. The Rams advance to face Erie’s Cathedral Prep in the PIAA Class 5A championship Friday night in Hershey.

Senior quarterback Cole Spencer scored the winning touchdown on a 54-yard run along the sideline with about 2 minutes left, giving the WPIAL champions their only lead of the afternoon.

The Rams defense, bruised at times by Governor Mifflin’s ground game, made one final stand.

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin’s star tailback, was tackled for a loss on fourth-and-3 in Mustangs territory, giving the football back to the Rams with 89 seconds left.

Pine-Richland outscored Governor Mifflin, 29-3, in the 18 minutes.

“We never thought we were out of it,” said Spencer, who shook off three interceptions to pass for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior wideout Eli Jochem had six receptions for 127 yards and caught a pair of third-quarter touchdowns about 3 minutes apart. The first covered 29 yards and the second was a 48-yarder, cutting Governor Mifflin’s lead to 41-33.

Pine tied the score on its next possession with a 12-yard touchdown run by Caden Schweiger and a toe-tap, two-point catch by Jeremiah Hasley in the back corner of the end zone.

The score was tied at 41 with 11:43 left.

Governor Mifflin tried to answer with a long drive. The Mustangs moved 48 yards in 15 plays, eating almost 9 minutes from the fourth-quarter clock. They reached Pine-Richland’s 17, but settled for a tie-breaking 34-yard field goal.

Pine-Richland trailed 44-41 with 3 minutes left, but Governor Mifflin’s lead lasted only seconds.

On second down, Spencer sprinted around left end with a wave of blockers ahead of him and raced 54 yards along the sideline for the winning touchdown.

With 2:18 left, the Rams led 48-42.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Pine-Richland