Pine-Richland headed to Hershey after wild win over Governor Mifflin

HOLLIDAYSBURG — “It was over” when Pine-Richland stumbled off the bus and let Governor Mifflin score the first three touchdowns.
“It was over” when the Rams threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and misplayed a punt.
“It was over” when the District 4 champion held a 22-point lead in the third quarter and was battering the Rams with its run game.
“We were down three or four scores. It was over,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz told his players after Saturday’s state semifinal in Hollidaysburg.
“You guys refused to quit.”
Pine-Richland erased a three-touchdown deficit in the second half and rallied back to defeat Governor Mifflin, 48-44, in a wild Class 5A semifinal win. The Rams advance to face Erie’s Cathedral Prep in the PIAA Class 5A championship Friday night in Hershey.
Senior quarterback Cole Spencer scored the winning touchdown on a 54-yard run along the sideline with about 2 minutes left, giving the WPIAL champions their only lead of the afternoon.
The Rams defense, bruised at times by Governor Mifflin’s ground game, made one final stand.
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin’s star tailback, was tackled for a loss on fourth-and-3 in Mustangs territory, giving the football back to the Rams with 89 seconds left.
Pine-Richland outscored Governor Mifflin, 29-3, in the 18 minutes.
“We never thought we were out of it,” said Spencer, who shook off three interceptions to pass for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior wideout Eli Jochem had six receptions for 127 yards and caught a pair of third-quarter touchdowns about 3 minutes apart. The first covered 29 yards and the second was a 48-yarder, cutting Governor Mifflin’s lead to 41-33.
Pine tied the score on its next possession with a 12-yard touchdown run by Caden Schweiger and a toe-tap, two-point catch by Jeremiah Hasley in the back corner of the end zone.
The score was tied at 41 with 11:43 left.
Governor Mifflin tried to answer with a long drive. The Mustangs moved 48 yards in 15 plays, eating almost 9 minutes from the fourth-quarter clock. They reached Pine-Richland’s 17, but settled for a tie-breaking 34-yard field goal.
Pine-Richland trailed 44-41 with 3 minutes left, but Governor Mifflin’s lead lasted only seconds.
On second down, Spencer sprinted around left end with a wave of blockers ahead of him and raced 54 yards along the sideline for the winning touchdown.
With 2:18 left, the Rams led 48-42.
This story will be updated.
“How ‘bout those Rams?”
