Pine-Richland lineman Harrison Hayes chooses Liberty

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 9:38 PM

Pine-Richland junior Harrison Hayes, one of the top linemen in the WPIAL, announced his commitment to Liberty University on Tuesday night.

A 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle, Hayes had nearly two dozen scholarship offers, including a variety of schools from the MAC (Toledo, Akron, Buffalo, Kent State and Bowling Green) and the Ivy League (Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, Brown and Yale).

Hayes helped Pine-Richland’s offense average 37.9 points per game last season, which ranked first among Class 6A teams and 14th in the WPIAL overall.

Liberty went 8-5 and defeated Georgia Southern, 23-16, in the Care Bowl last season, its second as an independent at the NCAA FBS level after moving up from the FCS subdivision. The Flames are coached by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.

