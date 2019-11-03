Pine-Richland lineman Miguel Jackson adds 3rd Division I offer

By:
Sunday, November 3, 2019 | 5:52 PM

Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson, one of the WPIAL’s top pass rushers, added his third Division I offer this week.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior announced an offer Friday from Toledo, his thirdMid-American Conference school. The guard and defensive end already holds offers from Akron and Bowling Green.

Jackson has 8½ sacks, 47 tackles and two forced fumbles this season for Pine-Richland (9-1), the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. He had 14 sacks last season, raising his two-year total to 22½.

The Rams host North Allegheny in a semifinal Friday.

Toledo has a strong recruiting history in the WPIAL. The Rockets have five former WPIAL players on its roster: Danzel McKinley-Lewis (Seton LaSalle), Ronnie Jones (Central Catholic), Mike Coleman (Woodland Hills), Saeed Holt (Woodland Hills) and A.J. Crider (South Side).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

