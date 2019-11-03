Pine-Richland lineman Miguel Jackson adds 3rd Division I offer

Sunday, November 3, 2019 | 5:52 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland linemen Miguel Jackson (right) prepares for the 2019 season August 7, 2019.

Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson, one of the WPIAL’s top pass rushers, added his third Division I offer this week.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior announced an offer Friday from Toledo, his thirdMid-American Conference school. The guard and defensive end already holds offers from Akron and Bowling Green.

Jackson has 8½ sacks, 47 tackles and two forced fumbles this season for Pine-Richland (9-1), the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. He had 14 sacks last season, raising his two-year total to 22½.

The Rams host North Allegheny in a semifinal Friday.

Toledo has a strong recruiting history in the WPIAL. The Rockets have five former WPIAL players on its roster: Danzel McKinley-Lewis (Seton LaSalle), Ronnie Jones (Central Catholic), Mike Coleman (Woodland Hills), Saeed Holt (Woodland Hills) and A.J. Crider (South Side).

Thankful and excited to receive an offer from The University Of Toledo #GoRockets pic.twitter.com/2LTuArKH7L — Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) November 1, 2019

