Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson chooses same Division I school as his teammate
By:
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson committed Tuesday to Liberty, making him the third WPIAL rising senior committed to play football there.
Jackson announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman announced a Top 9 last month that included Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, James Madison, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion and Villanova.
The standout pass rusher had 23½ sacks in the past two seasons combined.
Jackson’s teammate at Pine-Richland, Harrison Hayes, already is committed to Liberty. Montour’s Jaiden Hill also committed to the Flames, an independent FBS team.
Very Blessed…
110% COMMITTED‼️ #RiseWithUs #GoFlames pic.twitter.com/sSnmpJjmqO
— Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) July 14, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Pine-Richland
More High School Football• Perry searching for new football coach after Rod Rutherford resigns
• Avonworth tight end Trevor Faulkner commits to Air Force Academy
• New Yough football coach Chris Chunko tackling unorthodox offseason
• Pitt commit Nahki Johnson announces offer from national champion LSU
• Another neighboring state decides to delay high school football season