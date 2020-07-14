Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson chooses same Division I school as his teammate

By:

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 1:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson celebrtaes a sack against Penn Hills on Aug. 23, 2019, in Pine.

Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson committed Tuesday to Liberty, making him the third WPIAL rising senior committed to play football there.

Jackson announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman announced a Top 9 last month that included Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, James Madison, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion and Villanova.

The standout pass rusher had 23½ sacks in the past two seasons combined.

Jackson’s teammate at Pine-Richland, Harrison Hayes, already is committed to Liberty. Montour’s Jaiden Hill also committed to the Flames, an independent FBS team.

