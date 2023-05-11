TribLIVE Logo
Pine-Richland, Mars draw top seeds in WPIAL girls lacrosse playoffs

By:
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Pine-Richland and Mars received the top seeds when the WPIAL announced brackets for the girls lacrosse playoffs Thursday.

The two tournaments start with first-round games Monday and Tuesday, and finish May 24 or 25 with championships at Robert Morris.

Pine-Richland (14-3), which won the Section 2, drew the top seed in Class 3A. Mt. Lebanon, the Section 1 winner, was second, Fox Chapel was third and Upper St. Clair fourth.

Mars earned the top seed in Class 2A by going 16-1 in the regular season. Plum was seeded second, followed by No. 3 Blackhawk and No. 4 Hampton.

Each bracket has 12 teams. The top four seeds in each receive a bye into the quarterfinals.

WPIAL Class 3A

WPIAL Class 2A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

