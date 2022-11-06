Pine-Richland notebook: Meghan Klingenberg wins another NWSL title with Portland

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

AP AP Portland Thorns FC defender Meghan Klingenberg reacts after winning the NWSL championship match against the Kansas City Current on Oct. 29.

Pine-Richland grad Meghan Klingenberg added another accomplishment to her resume recently by becoming a two-time National Women’s Soccer League Champion.

Klingenberg started at left back for the Portland Thorns, who defeated Kansas City, 2-0, in the NWSL championship, Oct. 29.

The match was broadcast live on CBS and set a NWSL ratings record with 975,000 viewers.

Klingenberg, 34, has been with the Thorns since 2016 and won the league title with them in 2017.

She is one of four players in Thorns history to have 100 or more appearances, including 18 this season and 16 starts.

The two league titles go along with her international success, which includes being on the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the 2015 World Cup.

It all started at Pine-Richland, where Klingenberg led the Rams to the 2005 state championship as a National High School All-American.

Klingenberg then went on to North Carolina and won two NCAA titles.

Rams runners make states

With a runner-up finish at the WPIAL championships Oct. 27, Natalie McLean paced the Pine-Richland girls cross country team, which finished third in the team standings and earned a spot at states.

McLean, a Georgetown commit, finished behind Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter for WPIAL gold.

Maren Iski (31st), Teagan Yurocko (38th), Breanna Franchak (41st) and Ella Yanni (43rd) rounded out the top five runners for the Rams.

The Rams boys team placed 13th out of 24 teams. Freshman Lucas Thompson placed 48th to lead the team.

The PIAA meet was scheduled for Nov. 8 in Hershey.

Boys soccer makes history

The Pine-Richland boys soccer team advanced to the program’s first WPIAL final with a 1-0 win over Butler in the semifinals Nov. 1. Zvejnieks scored the lone goal for the Rams.

The final was scheduled for Nov. 8 against top-seeded and defending champion Seneca Valley, which was past the deadline for this edition. Seneca Valley won both matches against Pine-Richland in the regular season, 3-2 in overtime Sept. 8 and 5-0 on Oct. 4.

The Rams upset No. 3 Norwin, 3-1, in the first round. Ethan Wygant, Nathan Bang and Sam Engel had a goal each in the win.

Zvejnieks, Cale Klaff, Ben Rishel and Cadan Bennett earned All-Section 1-4A honors.

Volleyball team advances

With a 3-0 sweep of Fox Chapel in the semifinals, the Pine-Richland girls volleyball clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game.

They were scheduled to face North Allegheny on Nov. 8. North Allegheny won both meetings with the Rams in the regular season, 3-0.

It was the first WPIAL finals appearance for Pine-Richland in 11 years.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

