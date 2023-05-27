Pine-Richland notebook: Rams collect WPIAL track medals

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Andrew Mellis plays against North Hills Tuesday May 2, 2023 at Martorelli Stadium.

Pine-Richland athletes earned medals in 17 events at the WPIAL Class 3A track and field championships May 17, at Slippery Rock.

On the girls’ side, senior Natalie McLean was second in the 1,600-meter run (4:51.24) and fifth in the 3,200 (10:43.03).

• Senior Sonja Stugart was second in high jump (5 feet, 3 inches).

• Junior Nadia Constantakis was fourth in pole vault (11-6).

• Sophomore Georgia Rottinghaus finished sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.45).

• Senior Gianna Rotelli was sixth in javelin (118-10).

• Also, the P-R girls 400-meter relay of Ava Romano, Rottinghaus, Danielle Deer and Abby Satina took fourth (49.62), and the girls 3,200 relay of Angelina Hunkele, Maren Iski, Teagan Yurocko and Ella Yanni was seventh (10:02.52).

For the boys, sophomore Ryan Beam placed second in the javelin (173-5).

• Sophomore Ben McLean was third in the 800 (1:55.71).

• Sophomore Emery Moye was fourth in the high jump (6-1).

• Sophomore Jake Jones took fifth in pole vault (13-0).

• Senior Brad Gelly took fifth in the 400 (50.35) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (40.69).

• Senior Luke Rudolph placed sixth in the 100 (10.96).

• Junior Nick Hartwick was seventh in the 200 (22.47).

• The P-R boys 400 relay of Gelly, Hartwick, Evan Royal and Rudolph was third (42.65).

Rams softball falls short

After pulling an upset over North Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A softball playoffs, No. 5 Pine-Richland saw its season come to an end with a 7-2 loss to top-seeded Seneca Valley.

Marissa DeLuca had two hits, including a solo home run and Illiana Aggelou had an RBI for the Rams, who battled against Seneca Valley standout sophomore pitcher Lexie Hames.

It was only the third game all season that multiple runs were scored against Seneca Valley.

The Rams were shut out 11-0 and 10-0 in two regular-season meetings against the Raiders.

Pine-Richland finished the season 7-15.

Nearly the entire roster returns next season. Two seniors, Audrey Bossola and Mara Hopf graduate.

Boys lacrosse team falls to SSA

Pine-Richland’s run in the WPIAL Class 3A boys lacrosse playoffs came to an end May 18 with a 20-10 loss to Shady Side Academy.

The No. 5-seeded Rams, who defeated Norwin, 17-3, in the first round, finished their season 11-9.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

