Pine-Richland notebook: Senior golfer makes states

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Blaise Masciantonio watches his tee shot on No. 16 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights.

With an 11th-place finish at the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship, Pine-Richland senior Blaise Masciantonio qualified for the state tournament.

The PIAA Class 3A championships were scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at Penn State’s White Course in State College.

Masciantonio is the first Rams golfer to qualify for states since Donnie Professori in 2019.

Professori finished seventh at WPIALs and 10th at the PIAA tournament.

Masicantonio got himself into contention for the WPIAL championship by shooting a 3-over par round of 74 in the first round at Champion Lakes Golf Club.

He was tied for fourth after the first round, three shots behind eventual winner Rocco Savitti of Central Catholic. Highlights of the round included consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. The fourth is a par 4 and the fifth is a par 5. He also had a birdie on the par-5 15th hole.

In the final round at Allegheny Country Club, Masciantonio shot 82 but made the state tournament by three shots. He made birdies on the seventh and 17th holes. Both are par 4s.

Will Hilton, a sophomore, made the top-36-and-ties cut after the first round, shooting 84. He shot 89 in the final round and finished 36th.

Toby Kitay, a senior, shot 89 and missed the cut after the first round after making a clutch putt on the final hole at sectionals to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Masicantonio, Hilton and Kitay were all first-time qualifiers for the WPIAL tournament.

Tennis team falls

The Pine-Richland girls tennis team saw its season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Shady Side Academy on Oct. 12, but the Rams did win their first postseason match in two years.

The Rams topped No. 10 Latrobe, 3-2, in the first round. Lily Hynds won second singles, 6-4, 6-0, over Taylor Shanefelter, and Rachel Smith got past Josie Marts in straight sets in third singles. First doubles teammates Samy Ravichandran and Kiana Strahotin clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Bridget McHugh and Brooke Coll.

It was Pine-Richland’s 18th consecutive appearance in the WPIAL team playoffs.

Hynds and Smith qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A doubles tournament. They lost 10-1 in the first round to eventual champions Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen of Mt. Lebanon.

Rams shine at invitational

Natalie McLean finished second to help the Pine-Richland girls cross country team place third out of 27 teams at the Legends Invitational at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Cortland, Ohio.

Other medalists for the Rams were Maren Iski (15th), Angelina Hunkele (20th) and Mary Claire Daniello (24th).

Former Rams find net

A pair of former Pine-Richland field hockey standouts recently scored big goals for their respective colleges. Ella Rottinghaus, a sophomore, scored her first goal of the season for Boston University in a 3-2 win over Colgate on Oct. 8. Rylie Wollerton, a freshman, netted her first collegiate goal for Louisville, which shut out Liberty, 2-0, on Oct. 9.

Rottinghaus’ goal was the second of her career and gave the Terriers a 2-0 lead. Rottinghaus was a three-time All-WPIAL midfielder with the Rams. Wollerton is the all-time leading scorer in Pine-Richland history with 138 goals. She was an All-WPIAL forward two times and a National High School All-American.

