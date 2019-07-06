Pine-Richland pitcher Tommy Beam commits to West Virginia

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, July 5, 2019 | 9:47 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland pitcher Tommy Beam (22) competes against Penn-Trafford April 2, 2019 at Pine-Richland.

Pine-Richland pitcher Tommy Beam, who helped the Rams win a WPIAL title this spring, committed Friday to West Virginia.

Beam will be a junior in the fall.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander went 5-3 with a 1.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. He earned the win in the WPIAL Class 6A victory over Penn-Trafford. Opponents batted .198 against him.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Super exited to continue my athletic and academic career at WVU. #gomountaineers pic.twitter.com/XqMoEwNuJ6 — Tommy Beam (@TommyBeam3) July 6, 2019

