Pine-Richland pitcher Tommy Beam commits to West Virginia
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, July 5, 2019 | 9:47 PM
Pine-Richland pitcher Tommy Beam, who helped the Rams win a WPIAL title this spring, committed Friday to West Virginia.
Beam will be a junior in the fall.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander went 5-3 with a 1.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. He earned the win in the WPIAL Class 6A victory over Penn-Trafford. Opponents batted .198 against him.
He announced his decision on Twitter.
Super exited to continue my athletic and academic career at WVU. #gomountaineers pic.twitter.com/XqMoEwNuJ6
— Tommy Beam (@TommyBeam3) July 6, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Pine-Richland
