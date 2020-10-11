Pine-Richland receiver having breakthrough season



Sunday, October 11, 2020

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Gochis beats Penn Hills’ Jaden Duggar for a second-quarter touchdown Oct. 3.

Pine-Richland junior Alex Gochis has found himself in a situation he didn’t anticipate: playing alongside and excelling with Eli Jochem, one Pennsylvania’s top receiving prospects.

Through three games, Gochis had 15 receptions, 208 yards and three touchdowns. That’s one fewer catch and touchdown than Jochem.

“It’s awesome to have a great opportunity like this on one of the best teams in the state,” Gochis said. “I’m lucky to be a part of a really amazing program.”

The graduation of Seth Bolin and departure of DaeDae Johnson to Texas left openings in Pine-Richland’s up-tempo offense.

“I didn’t know in the offseason DaeDae was leaving, so I thought I was competing in the offseason for a spot a senior left,” Gochis said. “If you would have asked me about this possibility last year when I was playing JV, I wouldn’t have guessed I’d be where I am. I wouldn’t have guessed I’d be doing this well either.”

Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz has believed for years Gochis could develop into a key player.

“Alex had to wait his turn because we’ve had some great receivers come through here recently,” Kasperowicz said. “He’s someone we’ve had our eyes on and knew he could be that receiver opposite Eli Jochem that we needed with DaeDae Johnson leaving this offseason to go to Texas. That was a big loss for us, and we needed someone to step up. Alex has filled that role very nicely.”

Jochem typically draws double coverage from the slot position, enabling Gochis to exploit man coverage on the outside.

Gochis’ favorite play this season was a one-on-one fade route against Upper St. Clair, in which Cole Spencer threw it about 8 feet in the air, and Gochis came down with it and toe-tapped the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

“Alex is a perfect complement to Eli, and then you throw in a Jeremiah Hasley and Luke Miller,” Kasperowicz said. “That’s some weapons there, and defenses have to choose. … Alex gets singled up a lot and has opportunities, and to this point, he’s made the most of them.”

If Gochis develops top-end speed, Kasperowicz said, he could be an elite receiver next season.

The rest of Gochis’ game, including under-the-radar skills such as blocking downfield, make him even more valuable.

“I think he’s a kid who has to keep working and get stronger and faster,” Kasperowicz said. “(Top-end speed) will come with more strength as he grows into his body. He’s long and every bit of 6-foot-2. He has great body control, hands and toughness. … If he stays on the same trajectory and keeps working, he’s got a bright future.”

Gochis will have extra help beyond the coaches on his team.

He prepared for this season with his mother’s cousin and former Avonworth defensive coordinator Mike Mancuso, who left the football team to lead the Antelopes’ basketball program.

“I worked out a lot with him at one of North Allegheny’s middle school fields,” Gochis said. “It was all comprehensive. We’d do hill runs, cone drills, route running, all of that stuff.”

Gochis hopes his hard work pays off with Class 5A hardware.

“It’d be awesome to win the WPIAL and state titles,” Gochis said. “I feel like we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I really think our team has the ability to do it this year.”

Tags: Pine-Richland