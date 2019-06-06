Pine-Richland sack leader Miguel Jackson announces 1st Division 1 offer

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 12:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson (56) celebrates with Michael Katic after recovering a Central Catholic fumble during their game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pine.

Pine-Richland sack leader Miguel Jackson, who earned all-conference recognition as a sophomore, announced his first Division 1 offer Wednesday from Akron.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end had a team-high 14 sacks last season when the Rams won the WPIAL Class 6A title. The 2021 graduate also blocked a punt, returned it for a touchdown and ranked sixth on the team with 57 tackles.

Jackson was named second-team all-conference.

He also wrestles for Pine-Richland and won the Section 3-AAA title last season at 285 pounds.