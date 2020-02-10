Pine-Richland schedules Week Zero football game in New Jersey

Sunday, February 9, 2020 | 9:02 PM

Twice, Pine-Richland’s football team used Week Zero to play out-of-state opponents from Ohio, and once the team faced a school from Florida.

This year, the Rams are headed east.

Pine-Richland will open its 2020 football season in New Jersey, the team announced Saturday on Twitter.

The Rams will play at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Rutgers’ stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Pine-Richland’s opponent is Northern Highlands of Allendale, N.J., a team that went 9-3 last season and lost in the northern New Jersey regional championship in the state’s second-largest classification.

The game is part of the “Rumble on the Raritan” event. A year ago, the event included six games spread over three days.

This is the fifth season that PIAA teams can replace their second preseason scrimmage with a game. Pine-Richland has scheduled a game each time.

The Rams visited St. Edwards of Lakewood, Ohio, in 2016, and hosted Wayne, Ohio, in 2017. IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., visited Pine-Richland in 2018.

Last year, Pine-Richland hosted Penn Hills in Week Zero.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

