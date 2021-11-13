Pine-Richland shakes off slow start, beats Peters Township in Class 5A quarterfinals

By:

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 11:48 PM

William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review Peters Township coach TJ Plack and Pine-Richland coach Steve Campos chat before their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

With a sputtering offense, miscues on defense and his team trailing at halftime, Pine-Richland coach Steve Campos didn’t need to do much to inspire his team in the locker room, just a reminder was all that was needed.

“It was simple and we talked about it all week,” said Campos. “This is (the seniors) last game on this field, and the history that you’ve had all these years you deserve to come out a winner.”

The Rams got the message loud and clear.

The Pine-Richland defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and quarterback Ryan Palmieri led the charge as the No. 3 seed came from behind to down No. 11 Peters Township, 20-14, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

“They fought everything off,” Campos said. “They have a lot of heart and a lot of soul. It’s never over until it’s over.”

Pine-Richland (7-4) might have sputtered into the locker room, but the Rams roared to start the second half.

After a Peters Township (7-5) punt that pinned the Rams deep inside their own 5-yard line, Palmieri led the charge and helped orchestrate a drive that will go down as one of the best drives of the season.

Palmieri cut loose on runs of 11, 15 and 33 yards to move the Rams offense down the field, and he capped the 7-play, 94-yard drive when he spotted a wide open Alex Gochis for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cut Peters Township’s lead to 14-12 after a failed 2-point conversion. The Rams were chasing a failed 2-point conversion from the second quarter all game.

“That was just huge for us, we really didn’t get the offense going in the first half,” Palmieri said. “We came out there and went 94 yards, and we knew really could move the ball.”

Palmieri finished 13 of 20 for 168 yards and two touchdowns and chipped in with 78 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“Ryan is phenomenal,” Campos said.

Even though the Rams turned the ball over three times during the game, the Indians weren’t able to capitalize. But, the one time Peters Township turned the ball over, Pine-Richland turned it into points.

A Bryce Thompson fumble at the Indians’ 37 with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remining gave the Rams’ offense a short field.

Pine-Richland put together an eight-play drive before Palmieri scored on a 7-yard run to give the Rams their first lead. Palmieri scored on a 2-point conversion run to bring the score to 20-14 with 4:44 remaining.

“We’re all a team,” said Palmieri. “Our offensive line was getting a good push and our receivers were running good routes. It was all about making plays and execution. First half, we just didn’t execute.”

Peters Township came out and made big plays to start the game. Sam Miller found a wide open Thompson for a 49-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

Pine-Richland responded with a 10-play, 53-yard drive early in the second half. Palmieri connected with Gochis for a 10-yard touchdown to put Pine-Richland on the board. After an Indians penalty on the extra-point try, the Rams went for the 2-point conversion but failed.

Gochis finished with 84 yards on seven receptions.

Miller connected with a streaking Thompson down the Pine-Richland sideline for a 58-yard touchdown to bring the score to 14-6 with 3:16 remaining in the first half. Thompson pulled in six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

“They got some good ball players over there,” said Peters Township coach T.J. Plack. “It was just one of those battles where someone has to win and someone has to lose.”

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Tags: Peters Township, Pine-Richland