Pine-Richland track sets sights on WPIAL team playoffs

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean displays her 2022 PIAA track and field medals. Submitted Pine-Richland javelin specialist Gianna Rotelli is back after missing last season with an injury. Previous Next

The Pine-Richland track teams have accomplished plenty of goals over the last few years, but one thing they’ve been chasing is a berth in the WPIAL team playoffs.

With a win over Seneca Valley on March 30, the Rams girls have put themselves in position to cross the team-playoff goal off the list.

The Lady Rams beat the Raiders 97-54, which was step one. Now big meets with Butler and North Allegheny await.

“It was a nice win for the girls,” Rams coach Mark Hunkele said. “They stay in contention for a section championship and making the WPIAL team playoffs, which is tough to do because of the section we’re in. We have the toughest section in probably the state competing with teams like Butler, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley. Without a win against Seneca Valley, it makes it tough to make the playoffs. It’s good to be in contention, and we’re really focused on that next section meet with Butler April 18.”

The Rams were fixtures in the WPIAL playoffs when they were in Class 2A but haven’t qualified since bumping up in classification.

Plenty of girls have made an impact so far.

The top sprinters are Abby Satina (sophomore), Georgia Rottinghaus (sophomore), Kate Lindrose (senior), Danielle Deer (senior), Ava Romano (senior) and Ella Cignetti (senior).

Lindrose and Satina have been leading the hurdlers.

There’s also a strong group of distance runners led by Georgetown recruit Natalie McLean.

McLean, a senior, won the Class 3A state cross country meet in the fall.

Angelina Hunkele (junior), Maren Iski (sophomore), Breanna Franchak (senior), Ella Yanni (freshman) and Teagan Yurocko (freshman) are also major contributors in the distance events.

The Rams girls are strong in each relay event as well.

Gianna Rotelli, a Louisville recruit, returns in the javelin after missing her junior season due to injury. Rotelli placed second in the WPIAL meet and ninth in the state in javelin as a sophomore.

Paige Baratka (senior) is also doing well in javelin.

Delaney Allen (senior) has been strong in shot put and discus. The top high jumper is Sonja Stugart (senior) and Nadia Constantakis (junior) is the leading pole vaulter.

The boys fell to Seneca Valley, but coach Hunkele was pleased with their performance.

“We competed well with Seneca Valley, and if things would’ve gone a little differently, we felt it would’ve been pretty close,” He said. “We had some injuries, so we didn’t have a full lineup. I feel like at invitationals, we’ll perform really well because we have a lot of high-performing individuals”

Brad Gelly (senior), Nick Hartwick (senior), Luke Rudolph (senior), Evan Royal (senior), Reid Carter (freshman), Cater Turasi (freshman), Nick King (senior) and Eli Wentz (sophomore) head the sprinters.

Gelly is the top hurdler and a member of last year’s Rams 400 relay team that won WPIAL gold. Hartwick was also on the 400 relay team and is the school record holder in the 200.

Ben McLean (sophomore), Kevin McLoughlin (junior) and Lucas Thompson (freshman) are the top distance runners. Ben is the younger brother of Natalie McLean.

Jack Mill (senior), Jake Jones (sophomore) and Mason Scott (freshman) have scored well in pole vault. Emery Moye (sophomore) is undefeated in high jump. Wentz, Moye, Dozie Okonkwo (freshman) and Brandon Polard participate in the long jump.

Emery Moye (sophomore) is undefeated in the high jump, and Wentz and Niko Andrews (sophomores) have made an impact in the triple jump.

The top throwers are Ryan Beam (sophomore) in javelin and Joey Schneck (senior) in discus and shot put. John Rottinghaus (senior) has been good all around in the field.

Aside from dual meets, Pine-Richland will participate in the West Mifflin, Butler and South Fayette Invitationals and is hosting an invitational May 5.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

