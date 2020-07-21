Pine-Richland wide receiver Eli Jochem adds 1st Division I offer
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 12:20 AM
Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem, one of the WPIAL’s top receivers, announced his first Division I offer Monday from Fordham.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising senior ranked third among WPIAL players last season in receptions (71) and receiving yards (1,065). He scored 14 touchdowns for Pine-Richland, the runner-up in WPIAL Class 6A.
Fordham is coached by former Pitt defensive lineman Joe Conlin. The Rams went 4-8 overall last season, 2-3 in the Patriot League in Conlin’s second year.
Thankful for the offer from @fordhamfootball to be part of another #RamFamily! @paupaupau5 @Coach_Conlin #2AM1LY pic.twitter.com/ZyGWFl7zfM
— Eli Jochem⁵ (@EliJochem) July 20, 2020
