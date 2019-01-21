Pine-Richland’s Dan Petcash adds first D1 offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, January 20, 2019 | 9:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash dunks past Butler's Ethan Morton during their game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Pine-Richland High School.

Pine-Richland’s Dan Petcash, one of the WPIAL’s top scorers, announced his first Division 1 college offer from Binghamton.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard averages 21.5 points for Pine-Richland, which ranks second in WPIAL Class 6A. The Rams are 12-2 overall and 5-0 in Section 1.

Binghamton competes in the America East.

Blessed to receive an offer from Binghamton University!!! pic.twitter.com/zsfW0jseIo — Dan Petcash (@DPetcash) January 19, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: Pine-Richland