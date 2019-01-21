Pine-Richland’s Dan Petcash adds first D1 offer
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, January 20, 2019 | 9:33 PM
Pine-Richland’s Dan Petcash, one of the WPIAL’s top scorers, announced his first Division 1 college offer from Binghamton.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard averages 21.5 points for Pine-Richland, which ranks second in WPIAL Class 6A. The Rams are 12-2 overall and 5-0 in Section 1.
Binghamton competes in the America East.
Blessed to receive an offer from Binghamton University!!! pic.twitter.com/zsfW0jseIo
— Dan Petcash (@DPetcash) January 19, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
Tags: Pine-Richland
