Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley commits to Duke

Monday, June 28, 2021 | 5:30 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley attempts to break the tackle of Penn Trafford’s Ethan Carr after a pass reception last season.

Like many local athletes, Jeremiah Hasley’s recruiting process started with phone calls and Zoom meetings with college coaches last year with campus visits restricted due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Once Hasley got the green light to go on some visits this summer, Duke was on his list, and he immediately found a connection to the campus.

Hasley, an incoming senior at Pine-Richland, received an offer after his visit and gave a verbal commitment to the Blue Devils on Sunday night.

He made the commitment official via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“I was down there Thursday and it was an awesome school with a great campus,” Hasley said. “It was great to see all the coaches. I got to see some players and what it would be like around campus and it felt like home to me.”

Hasley also had visits with Kent State and Marshall. He had Division I FBS offers from Kent State, Army, Navy and Air Force as well as FCS offers from Richmond, Furman, Holy Cross, Fordham, William & Mary, Youngstown State, Dartmouth, Lehigh, Austin Peay, Harvard, Columbia and Penn.

An outside linebacker on WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champion Pine-Richland, Hasley was named to the Northeast Conference first-team defense in 2020.

Hasley finished third on the team in tackles with 60. He had 11½ tackles for loss and two sacks. On offense, Hasley plays an H-back role. He was third on the team with 23 receptions, 338 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Hasley said the plan is for him to move to middle linebacker this fall to fill the void left by All-State performer Luke Miller, who is now at Kent State. He’ll anchor a defense that graduated eight seniors.

