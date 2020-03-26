Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson adds Navy offer

By:

Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 3:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson celebrtaes a sack against Penn Hills on Aug. 23, 2019, in Pine.

One of the top defensive ends in Western Pennsylvania has made quite an impression on college programs.

Pine-Richland junior Miguel Jackson picked up three scholarship offers in the past week, including one from Navy on Thursday.

Thankful and excited to receive an offer from The Naval Academy‼️#BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/eWq6cpWtUB — Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) March 26, 2020

“What I’m looking for in a program is building a good relationship with the coaches and getting to know them,” Jackson said. “I really don’t care how big the school is; I’m just trying to find the school that best fits me.”

Jackson (6-2, 240) had 10 sacks last fall for the WPIAL runner-up Rams and has 23 1/2 over the past two years.

He also had 56 tackles and two forced fumbles and earned all-conference honors for the second straight season.

The three-star prospect also has offers from Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Kent State, Old Dominion, Richmond, Toledo, Western Michigan and Yale.