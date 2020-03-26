Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson adds Navy offer
Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 3:02 PM
One of the top defensive ends in Western Pennsylvania has made quite an impression on college programs.
Pine-Richland junior Miguel Jackson picked up three scholarship offers in the past week, including one from Navy on Thursday.
“What I’m looking for in a program is building a good relationship with the coaches and getting to know them,” Jackson said. “I really don’t care how big the school is; I’m just trying to find the school that best fits me.”
Jackson (6-2, 240) had 10 sacks last fall for the WPIAL runner-up Rams and has 23 1/2 over the past two years.
He also had 56 tackles and two forced fumbles and earned all-conference honors for the second straight season.
The three-star prospect also has offers from Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Kent State, Old Dominion, Richmond, Toledo, Western Michigan and Yale.
Like most players, he’s been working out on his own while schools have been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been working out at my house with my dad,” he said. “Our coaches has been sending us workouts to do at our house, so I’ve been following (the) workout program. Also, I’ve been going outside just to keep up with running and working on my footwork.”
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
