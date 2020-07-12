Pitt commit Nahki Johnson announces offer from national champion LSU
Saturday, July 11, 2020 | 10:33 PM
West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson committed to Pitt last summer, but on Saturday night he announced an offer from the defending BCS national champion.
“Extremely blessed and humble to say I got an offer from LSU,” the rising senior wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end committed to the Panthers in June 2019 and hasn’t shown any uncertainty about his decision.
He celebrated the one-year anniversary of his Pitt commitment with a tweet June 25 that said, “Committed a year ago today and still no regrets,” and included the Hail to Pitt hashtag #H2P.
The four-star prospect also holds offers from Penn State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Syracuse, Temple and Toledo, but hadn’t announced any offers since his commitment last summer.
Extremely blessed and humble to say I got an offer from LSU????. @210ths @TribLiveHSSN @PghSportsNow @PGSportsNow pic.twitter.com/CSkox9i72G
— Nahki Johnson (@NahkiJohnson) July 12, 2020
