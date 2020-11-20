Pitt extends offer to Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin

Friday, November 20, 2020 | 10:14 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin stiff-arms Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Panye Jr. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Major Division I college football schools are expected to take interest in Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin over the next few years.

Pitt is the first in line.

The Panthers offered Martin, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder who played running back, receiver and defensive back for the Leopards this season.

Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert expects many more offers for Martin.

“He has every tool in his arsenal,” Humbert said. “He is extremely coachable, very intelligent and physically gifted. A great football player and a great human being. He is the most mature 14-year-old I have ever coached.”

Martin ran for 425 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries — 9.2 yards per carry — and caught two scoring passes as the Leopards (6-2), who reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

On defense, he had 15 tackles and an interception.

He ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 49-21 quarterfinal win over Chartiers Valley.

Extremely pleased to say that i received my 1st offer from the University of Pittsburgh!!!! pic.twitter.com/EwMVNF45BX — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) November 21, 2020

