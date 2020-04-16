Pitt extends scholarship offers to Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough, Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson

By:

Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 2:34 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough tries to bring down Derry’s Justin Huss on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in a WPIAL 3A playoff football game at Derry Area High School.

Pitt extended scholarship offers to two area prospects Thursday.

Beaver Falls junior running back Josh Hough, who scored a touchdown an average of every 7 1/2 carries last season, and Brashear freshman safety Ta’Mere Robinson (6-3, 190) announced the offers on their Twitter accounts.

Hough (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) rushed for 1,273 yards and 18 touchdowns on 135 carries last season and also plays outside linebacker for Beaver Falls. He also had 11 catches for 165 yards. He was named Offensive MVP of the WPIAL Class 3A Tri-County West Conference.

A member of the class of 2021, Hough is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and has 16 scholarship offers, including seven from Mid-American Conference schools and three from the Power 5 (Syracuse, Kentucky and Pitt).

Robinson also has an offer from Willilam & Mary.

