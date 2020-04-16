Pitt football makes offer as recruiting frenzy for freshman phenom Rodney Gallagher heats up

Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 4:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher talks with Notre Dame football recruit Michael Carmody of Mars after an intentional foul during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Feb. 28, 2020 at Petersen Events Center.

Before it’s done, the recruitment of Laurel Highlands freshman sensation Rodney Gallagher might wake up the echoes of the mad 2008 pursuit of Jeannette star Terrelle Pryor.

It’s become clear Gallagher is going to receive dozens of scholarship offers from the top programs in the country in both basketball and football.

On Thursday, Gallagher announced he had received an offer from Pitt’s football program.

The Panthers are the first school to offer Gallagher in both sports. Jeff Capel’s basketball program extended an invitation March 7.

The Pitt football offer comes on the heels of one Gallagher received from Penn State on Wednesday. William & Mary has also offered.

In basketball, Gallagher also has offers from Illinois and Rhode Island.

As a freshman, Gallagher made more of a splash on the hardwood, but perhaps that’s because it’s easier for one player to make an impact in basketball. A 6-foot guard, he averaged 22.7 points per game and led Laurel Highlands to a WPIAL Class 5A championship.

His football highlight reel jumps off the screen as well. A 160-pound wide receiver/ defensive back, he caught 25 passes for 491 yards and five touchdowns and ran 36 times for 392 yards and five more scores. On defense, he had 38 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Blessed to receive my 3rd football offer from The University of Pittsburgh ???????????????? @CoachDuzzPittFB pic.twitter.com/dF7ksiSsMJ — Rodney Gallagher (@RodneyGallaghe6) April 16, 2020

