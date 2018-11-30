Pitt lands Aliquippa wide receiver Will Gipson, its first WPIAL commitment

By: Jerry DiPaola

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 7:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s William Gipson scores during the second quarter against Beaver Falls Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Geneva College.

Pitt finally broke through with its first verbal commitment from the WPIAL’s class of 2019 on Thursday night when Aliquippa wide receiver Will Gipson announced his plans to enroll.

Gipson, a three-star recruit, is the 16 th overall prospect in the state, fourth from the WPIAL, according to Rivals.com. He is also ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in Pennsylvania, behind only Imhotep Charter School’s Yusef Terry, who is committed to Baylor.

He represents Pitt’s 19 th verbal commitment and the second wide receiver in its class, joining Jared Wayne of Clearwater, Fla.

Gipson, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, had been committed to Ball State — with teammate Solvauhn Moreland — since June, but he re-opened his recruitment Nov. 19, two days after leading Aliquippa to a WPIAL championship.

“I wanted to stay close to home,” Gipson said. “It’s the best school for me. Pitt showed me the most love when I went on a visit.”

He also had scholarship offers from Rutgers, Howard, Toledo and Miami (Ohio). He said he visited Toledo four times.

Gipson caught seven passes for 165 yards against Derry in the title game two weeks ago, giving him 53 receptions for 1,494 yards and 18 touchdowns for the season.

Aliquippa meets Sharon on Saturday in a PIAA semifinal game at Slippery Rock University.

