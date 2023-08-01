Pitt lands Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger for class of 2024

Monday, July 31, 2023 | 8:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger scores against Gateway during a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game in 2021.

Pitt found a quarterback for its class of 2024 on Monday when Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger committed to the Panthers.

Dugger, who has thrown for more than 2,400 yards the past two seasons, is ranked the No. 40 overall prospect in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals.com. He led Penn Hills to a Northeast Conference Class 5A championship as a sophomore two years ago and helped the Indians reach the WPIAL semifinals.

COMMITTED TO MY CITY…. HAIL 2 PITT

???????? #HOMETOWNHERO pic.twitter.com/QIbUblg1SL — Julian Dugger (@JulesDugger02) August 1, 2023

A left-handed passer, he offers a threat on the ground, too, after rushing for nearly 500 yards last season when he was named to the All-Northeast Conference first team.

He caught the eye of coaches this summer at Pitt’s camp.

“He’s in great physical shape, and his footwork and throwing the ball on time look phenomenal,” Penn Hills coach Charles Morris said. “You can see the difference with all the work he’s been putting in. The best for him is yet to come.”

Dugger put on additional weight in the offseason, an advantage he believes will help him throughout 2023.

“You have to have that strength to play high school football. I know that when I run with the football, I am going to get hit, and I have to be able to stand in there physically for my team,” he said.

Dugger (6-foot-3 200 pounds) also has scholarship offers from UMass, Toledo, Holy Cross, Fordham and Sacred Heart. He is the third WPIAL recruit to verbally commit to the Panthers, joining Aliquippa linebacker Cameron Lindsey and Central Catholic defensive end Ty Yuhas.

Pitt’s ‘24 class has 22 members, and maintains its No. 26 national ranking, according to Rivals.

