Pitt, Penn State make cut as Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon narrows college choices

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 7:21 PM

Peters Twp.’s Donovan McMillon blocks a punt by Bethel Park’s Austin Cortopassi Oct. 18, 2019.

After receiving scholarship offers from more than three dozen schools, Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon has narrowed down his choices.

Pitt and Penn State were among the schools that made the cut as McMillon announced his favored 15 schools via his Twitter account Friday night. McMillon is also considering Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Duke and Notre Dame.

I’ve loved every minute of this recruiting process…one step closer today…thank you coaches for allowing me to enjoy it. Recruitment Still Open… #TOP15 ????! pic.twitter.com/VjVH9A8AiV — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) March 27, 2020

McMillon, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, is considered a three-star recruit. Rivals.com ranks him as the 18th-best recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021 and the top-rated safety.

McMillon’s prospect stock rose dramatically as he helped Peters Township to a WPIAL title game appearance in the fall.

He just completed a successful wrestling season, reaching the WPIAL and PIAA finals. He lost both matches to Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, a Purdue recruit who was named Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestler of the year.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

