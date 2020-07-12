Pitt, Penn State make the cut as Gateway’s Derrick Davis narrows his college options

By:

Sunday, July 12, 2020 | 6:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis is congratulated by Gateway fans after defeating McKeesport 14-7 in the WPIAL Class 5A football semifinal Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

Pitt and Penn State both made the cut Sunday as Gateway football star Derrick Davis narrowed his college recruiting options.

The rising senior announced a Top 7 on Twitter.

Joining the Panthers and Nittany Lions on his list were Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, linebacker and running back had offers from nine of the first 10 teams in last year’s final BCS rankings. Among the schools he eliminated were Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

He also eliminated West Virginia.

Davis had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 28 touchdowns last season, leading Gateway to the WPIAL Class 5A title.

He was the 2019 TribLive HSSN Football Player of the Year.

First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years. I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!! pic.twitter.com/DmskaGtepC — Derrick Davis™???? (@D_Dav1s) July 12, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway