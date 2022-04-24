Pitt, Penn State, WVU among college finalists for Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher

By:

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 5:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands quarterback Rodney Gallagher rolls out to pass during a game against Belle Vernon on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at James Weir Stadium in Rostraver.

Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia remain in the hunt for Laurel Highland’s Rodney Gallagher, the state’s top football recruit in the 2023 class.

Gallagher announced a “Top 8” list on Sunday that included the Panthers, Nittany Lions and Mountaineers, along with Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Texas and Virginia Tech. The two-sport standout in December announced he’d play football in college instead of basketball.

He had around two dozen football offers.

Rivals rates the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver and defensive back as a four-star prospect and ranks him 107th nationally. He is ranked first among Pennsylvania prospects.

Two of his finalists joined his scholarship list only in the past few weeks. He announced an Oregon offer March 17, and added Oklahoma State on April 12.

Gallagher visited Notre Dame this weekend, and recently announced trips to Minnesota on June 10-12, Oklahoma State on June 15-17 and Virginia Tech on May 7. However, Minnesota wasn’t on his list of finalists announced Sunday.

He made visits this month to Pitt and West Virginia.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Laurel Highlands