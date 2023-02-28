Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association playoffs set

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 1:24 PM

The Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association concluded regular-season play Friday, and the final qualifiers and seeding for Friday’s league playoffs at Allderdice were determined.

The top four boys and girls teams earned playoff spots.

The Shady Side Academy girls completed the regular season undefeated (7-0) with a 6-3 win over Pine-Richland.

Allderdice is the second seed with a 6-1 record.

Peters Township topped Fox Chapel and Aquinas Academy on Friday to secure the third seed at 5-2.

Aquinas and Fox Chapel both finished 3-4 in the standings, but Aquinas’ 7-2 win over Fox Chapel on Friday gives it the fourth seed for the playoffs based on a bouts-won tiebreaker.

Boys playoff qualifiers and seeding, in two cases, were determined through the tiebreakers.

Shady Side Academy and Allderdice both finished at the top with 7-2 records, but Shady Side will be the top seed based on an advantage in individual bouts won.

Fox Chapel’s win over Aquinas Academy on Friday gives it the third seed at 6-3. The bout tiebreaker gives the Foxes the edge over Peters Township.

Peters Township concluded the regular season also at 6-3 and is the fourth seed.

The boys and girls semifinals Friday begin at 6:30 p.m., with the finals to follow.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Results – Feb. 24

Girls

Peters Township 6, Fox Chapel 3

Shady Side Academy 6, Pine Richland 3

Peters Township 5, Aquinas Academy 4

Aquinas Academy 7, Fox Chapel 2

Boys

Peters Township 7, Fox Chapel 2

Winchester Thurston 5, Pine-Richland 4

Shady Side Academy 6, Winchester Thurston 3

Shady Side Academy 6, Pine-Richland 3

Aquinas Academy 5, Peters Township 4

Fox Chapel 6, Aquinas Academy 3

Final Regular Season Standings

Girls

x-Shady Side Academy, 7-0

x-Allderdice, 6-1

x-Peters Township, 5-2

x-Aquinas Academy, 3-4

Fox Chapel, 3-4

Mt. Lebanon, 2-5

Pine-Richland, 1-6

North Allegheny, 1-6

Boys

x-Shady Side Academy, 7-2

x-Allderdice, 7-2

x-Fox Chapel, 6-3

x-Peters Township, 6-3

Pine-Richland, 4-5

Mt. Lebanon, 4-5

Aquinas Academy, 4-5

Winchester Thurston, 4-5

North Allegheny, 3-6

Seton LaSalle, 0-9

x-playoff qualifier

