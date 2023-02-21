Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association regular season concludes Friday

Monday, February 20, 2023 | 4:58 PM

The Fox Chapel boys fencing team scored two wins during Friday’s Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association matches at Allderdice High School, and the Foxes moved into a second-place tie with Peters Township and Shady Side Academy.

Fox Chapel (5-2) beat North Allegheny, 6-3, and Winchester Thurston, 7-2.

Aquinas Academy (3-4) was busy Friday with three matches. It upended Allderdice, 6-3, avenging a loss to the Dragons in last year’s championship match.

Aquinas also beat Winchester Thurston, 6-3, but lost to North Allegheny, 5-4.

On the girls side, Allderdice (6-1) swept the first six bouts against Aquinas Academy (2-3) and finished out a 7-2 win.

Aquinas split its two Friday matches, as it doubled up North Allegheny, 6-3.

Fox Chapel (3-2) beat North Allegheny, 6-3, to improve its playoff position.

The regular season concludes Friday at Aquinas Academy, and the four boys and four girls teams to qualify for the league playoffs will be determined.

Allderdice, with its 7-2 record and no matches remaining, is the only boys team to have a playoff spot secured.

Several teams, including Peters Township (5-2), Shady Side Academy (5-2) and Fox Chapel, will battle for the remaining three playoff spots.

Shady Side Academy (6-0) and Allderdice are the only two girls teams to have qualified for the playoffs.

Three teams — Fox Chapel, Peters Township (3-2) and Aquinas Academy — are competing for the remaining two berths to the playoffs.

Shady Side Academy, the three-time defending league champion, will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win in its final match.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Match results (Feb. 17)

Boys

Aquinas Academy 6, Allderdice 3

North Allegheny 5, Aquinas Academy 4

Fox Chapel 6, North Allegheny 3

Fox Chapel 7, Winchester Thurston 2

Aquinas Academy 6, Winchester Thurston 3

Girls

Allderdice 7, Aquinas Academy 2

Aquinas Academy 6, North Allegheny 3

Fox Chapel 6, North Allegheny 3

Standings

Girls

x-Shady Side Academy, 6-0

x-Allderdice, 6-1

Peters Township, 3-2

Fox Chapel, 3-2

Aquinas Academy, 2-3

Mt. Lebanon, 2-5

Pine-Richland, 1-5

North Allegheny, 1-6

Boys

x-Allderdice, 7-2

Shady Side Academy, 5-2

Peters Township, 5-2

Fox Chapel, 5-2

Pine-Richland, 4-3

Mt. Lebanon, 4-5

Aquinas Academy, 3-4

Winchester Thurston, 3-4

North Allegheny, 2-7

Seton LaSalle, 0-9

x-Playoff qualifier

