Pittsburgh Public Schools postpones City League winter sports until January

By:

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 10:56 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Obama Academy’s Tariq Francis celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of a PIAA Class 5A first round playoff game against Penn Hills Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Brashear High School.

Pittsburgh Public Schools has delayed the start of winter sports in the City League until at least January.

According to a news release Thursday, the district’s athletic committee met the day before and recommended postponing basketball, wrestling and all other winter sports seasons. The district said the committee will reconvene in early January to revisit its recommendation.

“The recommendations follow reports of increased number for covid-19 that indicate a substantial community transmission level in Allegheny County,” the district wrote.

PIAA schools were allowed to start practice Nov. 20. They’re scheduled to begin competition Dec. 11.

