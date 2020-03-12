Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic canceled because of coronavirus concerns
By:
Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 1:42 PM
The annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, scheduled for Saturday at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House, has been canceled because of the health concerns of the coronavirus.
The match pitted a team of United States all-stars against a team of Pennsylvania All-Stars, which were highlighted by WPIAL champions Kurtis Phipps of Norwin, Gerrit Nijenhuis of Canon-McMillan, Sam Hillegas of North Hills and Luke Stout of Mt. Lebanon.
The preliminary match was to feature WPIAL All-Stars facing Maryland.
Organizers indicated they will attempt to reschedule the event and for fans to wait to hear their final decision.
The committee also thanked the wrestlers, parents and coaches for their patience and understanding.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Greensburg Salem, Kiski Area, Mt. lebanon, Northgate, Norwin
More High School Sports• PIAA suspends basketball tournament, swimming championships for 2 weeks
• Big changes in HSSN power rankings as WPIAL teams continue to shrink
• Organizers cancel A-K Cager Classic all-star game over coronavirus concerns
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2020
• Baldwin tops Mars in OT thriller to reach Penguins Cup Class AA finals