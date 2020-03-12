Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic canceled because of coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 1:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Sam Hillegas walks off the mat after losing to Wyatt Henson of Waynesburg in the 138-pound final in class AAA in PIAA wrestling championship on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, scheduled for Saturday at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House, has been canceled because of the health concerns of the coronavirus.

The match pitted a team of United States all-stars against a team of Pennsylvania All-Stars, which were highlighted by WPIAL champions Kurtis Phipps of Norwin, Gerrit Nijenhuis of Canon-McMillan, Sam Hillegas of North Hills and Luke Stout of Mt. Lebanon.

The preliminary match was to feature WPIAL All-Stars facing Maryland.

Organizers indicated they will attempt to reschedule the event and for fans to wait to hear their final decision.

The committee also thanked the wrestlers, parents and coaches for their patience and understanding.

